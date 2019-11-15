PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles on Friday signed running back Jay Ajayi, bringing back a key offensive player from their Super Bowl championship team two years ago.
Ajayi replaces Darren Sproles. The veteran was placed on injured reserve because of a torn right hip flexor muscle.
Philadelphia’s leading rusher, Jordan Howard, has a shoulder injury and is questionable when the Eagles (5-4) host New England (8-1) on Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson said Ajayi could play despite not practicing with the team.
Ajayi hasn’t played in the NFL since he tore an ACL last Oct. 7. He had 592 yards rushing in 10 games in 2017, including playoffs, after the Eagles acquired him from Miami midway through the season.
Ajayi ran for 57 yards in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham are out Sunday because of ankle injuries.
Sproles had missed three games with what was listed by the Eagles at the time as a quad injury, before returning for the Bears game before the bye.
Pederson said the hip-flexor tear is the same injury that had sidelined him earlier. He said the two muscles are “connected.”
Sproles had just two carries for 7 yards and one catch for 3 yards, and handled two punts against the Bears.
Jets’ Kalil will miss third straight game
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets center Ryan Kalil will miss his third straight game with an injured right knee.
He was ruled out Friday, along with safety Matthias Farley (quadriceps) and linebackers C.J. Mosley (groin) and Paul Worrilow (quadriceps).
Kalil will again be replaced by Jonotthan Harrison on the starting offensive line.
Running back Le’Veon Bell missed practice Wednesday with an illness and was limited Thursday and Friday while dealing with a sore knee and ribs. He’s expected to play Sunday at Washington.
Cornerback Darryl Roberts is doubtful with a calf injury. Bless Austin or Nate Hairston could get the start against the Redskins.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Quincy Enunwa criticized the Jets in a series of posts on Twitter for fining him $27,900 for missing two days of treatment.
Enunwa posted seven tweets Thursday night, including one with a photo of a videoboard inside the team’s facility in Florham Park, N.J., with his name, the amount of the fine and the reason being he “missed treatment” on Nov. 8 and 11.
“Given everything that’s going on around the team, I thought this could’ve been handled so many different ways,” Enunwa wrote.
Enunwa is on injured reserve and is out for the season with a neck injury, his second in just over two years. He said he missed the days of treatment to take his wife, a veteran, to lunch on Veterans Day, and to handle an emergency at his home on the other.
Elsewhere
Falcons: Atlanta will be without running back Devonta Freeman, tight end Austin Hooper and safety Kemal Ishmael for Sunday’s game at Carolina.
All three were ruled out Friday. Freeman sustained a sprained foot in last weekend’s upset victory over New Orleans, while Hooper went down with a sprained knee. Ishmael won’t play against the Panthers because of a concussion.
The Falcons (2-7) will have starting cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is set to play for the first time since Week 5. He’s been out with a toe injury.
Broncos: Denver put cornerback Bryce Callahan on injured reserve and will bring second-year wide receiver Tim Patrick off IR to take his roster spot before Sunday’s game at Minnesota.
Coach Vic Fangio said Callahan will undergo surgery soon to replace a bent screw in his right foot that was implanted last December to hold broken bones together and allow them to heal properly.
Patrick broke his left hand in the opener at Oakland after playing just eight snaps on offense and nine on special teams.
