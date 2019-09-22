Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman left the New York Patriots’ win against the New York Jets on Sunday with a chest injury.
Edelman caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady early in the second quarter. He caught the pass, fell on his right side and was sandwiched by Harvey Langi and Henry Anderson. Edelman got up holding his rib area. He left the game with about a minute to play in the quarter.
Also, defensive lineman Adam Butler left late in the third quarter with a leg injury after combining on a sack with Dont’a Hightower. Hightower left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.
Giants: New York running back Saquon Barkley left his team’s 32-31 win over Tampa Bay with a right ankle injury late in the first half. He was seen on crutches and with a boot on the ankle afterward.
Linebacker Alec Ogletree was sidelined in the second quarter after injuring a hamstring during his runback of a fumble that was later reversed by replay and ruled an incomplete pass. Linebacker Tae Davis departed with a concussion in the second half.
Dolphins: Miami receiver Allen Hurns had to be taken off the field after a jarring play at the home of the Cowboys, just as he did in the playoffs last season when he played for the Cowboys.
Hurns stayed down for a couple of minutes after a hit from Dallas safety Jeff Heath that resulted in an incompletion. While trainers attended to Hurns, Heath knelt on one knee with his helmet off just a few feet from his former teammate.
When Hurns sat up, several other Dallas defenders also greeted him. Hurns seemed a little woozy when he stood up, but was able to walk off the field mostly on his own. He was ruled out with a concussion.
Falcons: Atlanta safety Keanu Neal was carted off the field late in the first half with an Achilles tendon injury. He missed last season after tearing an ACL in the season opener. Running back Ito Smith left with a concussion in the first half.
Colts: Indianapolis receiver T.Y. Hilton aggravated the quad injury that slowed him in practice this week and defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (ankle) did not play in the second half.
Broncos: Denver defensive end Derek Wolfe left the Broncos’ loss to the Green Bay Packers because of an ankle injury. Wolfe was going for the tackle on a run by Jamaal Williams.
Bills: Starting right guard Jon Feliciano did not return after sustaining a neck injury in the first quarter of his team’s win over the Bengals.
Steelers-49ers: Steelers tight end Vance McDonald left at San Francisco in the first half with a shoulder injury. 49ers cornerback CB Ahkello Witherspoon went out in the second half with a foot injury.
Lions-Eagles: Detroit defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) left in the first quarter and didn’t return and Darius Slay (hamstring) exited in the third quarter at Philadelphia. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) and left tackle Andre Dillard (knee) left in the first half.
Raiders: Oakland backup linebacker Marquel Lee hurt his ankle in the first quarter against Minnesota and didn’t return.
Texans: Houston tight end Virgil Green was sidelined with a groin injury in the second half against the Chargers.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Antonio Brown says he is finished with the NFL.
In a Twitter rant on the morning his most recent team was getting ready to play without him, the former New England Patriots receiver says, “Will not be playing in the NFL anymore.” He went on to take shots at other people in football who have been accused of sexual misconduct.
Included among them: Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was arrested in connection with a prostitution and sexual trafficking sting in a Florida massage parlor. He has not been punished. “Different strokes different folks clearly,” Brown wrote.
Another target was Brown’s longtime Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger, who was suspended for four games after he was twice accused of sexual assault. “4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it,” Brown tweeted over a screenshot of a news article about the investigation.
One of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade, Brown was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after his off-field antics became too much for those teams. The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a woman filed a lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape. He played in one game, then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.
