OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl.
The Ravens made the announcement Tuesday morning. Yanda will formally step down in a news conference Wednesday in which he will be joined by general manager Eric DeCosta, executive vice president Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh.
Yanda, 35, played in 191 games, including playoffs, and has been an anchor on the Ravens’ offensive line since being picked out of Iowa in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft. He was a first-team AP All-Pro twice and named to the second team four times, including last season.
The Ravens made it clear that they wanted him to return, especially after he performed at a high level in 2019. Yanda started in 15 games and helped Baltimore finish the regular season with an NFL-best 14-2 record. He was part of an offensive line that enabled the Ravens to set an NFL season record for yards rushing (3,296).
Yanda is one of 13 guards in NFL history to earn at least eight Pro Bowl nominations. Only two others in that category, Larry Allen and Alan Faneca, also played on a Super Bowl winner.
Yanda played in 177 regular-season games, tied with Hall of Fame tackle Jonathan Ogden for most by an offensive lineman in Ravens history. The only game he missed in 2019 was the finale, when Harbaugh held out several starters because Baltimore had already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
Browns release veteran LB Kirksey
CLEVELAND — Christian Kirksey‘s value to the Browns — on and off the field — didn’t equal what they would have to pay the veteran linebacker.
Cleveland released Kirksey on Tuesday after failing to restructure his contract. Kirksey was due to make $7.75 million in base salary this season and $8.25 million in 2021.
His release will save the Browns roughly $7 million in salary-cap space as the team prepares for NFL free agency next week. A third-round draft pick in 2014 from Iowa, Kirksey made 54 starts with Cleveland and appeared in 73 games. However, he couldn’t stay healthy the past two seasons as he was limited to just nine games after not missing any time in his first four seasons as a pro.
Elsewhere
Panthers: Carolina signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension. Financial terms were not available on Tuesday. Allen, 24, replaced an injured Cam Newton in Week 3 last season. Allen started his second NFL season by leading Carolina to four straight wins, but struggled down the stretch and was eventually replaced by rookie Will Grier when the Panthers fell out of playoff contention.
Allen finished the season 5-7 as a starter. He threw for 3,322 yards with a 62 percent completion rate, but turnovers were a major problem. Allen combined for 23 turnovers — 16 on interceptions and seven on fumbles — and had just 17 touchdown passes.
Hall of Fame Game: The Dallas Cowboys will report to training camp one week early and get an extra preseason game in Mike McCarthy‘s first season as head coach in 2020 — all thanks to former coach Jimmy Johnson going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The NFL is using the inductions of Johnson and former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher to pit two of the league’s most storied franchises against each other to the kick off the exhibition season. The game is set for Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m. in Canton, Ohio, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tags: The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and players’ union.
With the NFL Players Association’s members still voting on a new labor agreement the owners already have approved — that deadline was extended by two days to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Saturday — leaving the last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense.
NFLPA: Browns center J.C. Tretter is the new president of the NFL Players Association.
The union said its board of player representatives elected Tretter. His two-year term began immediately.
Tretter, 29, succeeds former offensive tackle Eric Winston as NFLPA president. Winston had been in the role since 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.