SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle.
The 49ers announced the diagnosis Friday, a day after Alexander got hurt in a 28-25 victory at Arizona that improved San Francisco’s record to 8-0.
Alexander has been a key part of one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses in the first half of the season with his speed allowing him to cover tight ends and running backs when necessary. He has also taken up a leadership role on the unit that will be hard to fill.
This is the second straight year Alexander went down with a significant injury. He tore his ACL last year in Tampa Bay before signing with the Niners as a free agent in March.
Rookie Dre Geenlaw is expected to take Alexander’s spot on the nickel defense with rookie Azeez Al-Shaair and practice squad player Elijah Lee in contention to take Greenlaw’s spot in base packages.
The 49ers have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises in the first half, joining defending champion New England as the league’s only unbeaten teams after winning just 17 games the previous four years, including 10 under Kyle Shanahan the past two seasons.
But he was putting a foundation in place during those years, most notably with the addition of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and that is paying dividends now. Shanahan has joined Tom Landry and Marvin Lewis as the third coach to start a season 8-0 for a franchise after previously losing the first eight games of the season.
Garoppolo had played fairly well the first seven games but wasn’t needed much to carry the team thanks to the running game and defense. But with the run game stopped Thursday and the defense tired on a short week, Garoppolo delivered his best game yet. He went 28 for 37 for 317 yards and four touchdowns and was at his best in key spots. He went 13 for 15 for 160 yards and all four of his TD passes on third or fourth down, with his conversion to Ross Dwelley sealing the victory.
Status of Mahomes questionable for K.C.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable against the Minnesota Vikings, raising the possibility the league MVP could return after missing just one game to a dislocated kneecap.
Mahomes practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, just as he did last week. But rather than being listed out, as he was for the Green Bay Packers, he was given the official injury designation that means it is uncertain whether Mahomes will play.
Mahomes split reps this week with backup Matt Moore, who played well against the Packers in a 31-24 loss. Also in the equation is Chad Henne, who remains on the injured list after breaking his ankle in the preseason but could be activated in a pinch.
The only Chiefs listed out are left tackle Eric Fisher with a groin injury, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif with a sprained ankle and defensive end Alex Okafor with an ankle injury.
Flacco goes on IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos placed quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve and promoted rookie QB Brett Rypien from their practice squad to back up new starter Brandon Allen.
Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that the herniated disk in Flacco’s neck requires six weeks of rest, and it would have taken another two weeks to get the veteran QB back up to speed.
Flacco’s first year in Denver ends midway through the season with 1,822 yards passing, six touchdown throws and five interceptions.
The notoriously immobile quarterback also was sacked 26 times behind Denver’s porous offensive line.
Seattle adds Gordon
SEATTLE — The Seahawks added a big wide receiver in name and in stature, landing Josh Gordon off NFL waivers.
Gordon has played in six games for the New England Patriots this season, compiling 20 receptions, 287 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots released Gordon on Thursday after the receiver hasn’t played since being knocked out of a game on Oct. 10 with a knee injury.
Gordon, 28, was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s drug policy. His suspension was lifted in August. The former second-round pick out of Baylor has more than 4,000 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns over six years in the NFL, but spent both 2015 and 2016 out of the NFL serving multiple suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Johnson, Kalil ruled out for Jets’ visit to Dolphins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson and center Ryan Kalil were ruled out for New York’s game at Miami on Sunday because of injuries.
Johnson is dealing with injuries to both of his ankles, while Kalil has neck and elbow ailments.
Nate Hairston will likely start in Johnson’s place. Jonotthan Harrison will be at center.
Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), nose tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) and wide receivers Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/ankle) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring) are all questionable.
