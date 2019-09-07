FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — One day before the season opener, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones got his long-awaited contract extension Saturday, agreeing to a three-year, $66 million deal.
The extension is nearly fully guaranteed when he signs. It locks in Jones through the 2023 season and removes a potentially major headache for the Falcons before Sunday’s game at Minnesota.
The deal was announced as the team was departing for Minneapolis.
Jones first sought a new contract more than a year ago. He reported for training camp when the Falcons enhanced his current deal and agreed to discuss a lucrative new extension before this season.
Negotiations dragged on far longer than expected, putting in doubt whether Jones would suit up against the Vikings.
Jones, 30, is a six-time Pro Bowler coming off another huge season. Even as the Falcons slumped to a 7-9 record, he had 113 receptions for an NFL-leading 1,677 yards and eight touchdowns.
Heading into his ninth NFL season, he has 698 receptions for 10,731 yards and 51 touchdowns in 111 career games.
Jones is the fourth receiver in NFL history to have three seasons with at least 100 catches and 1,500 yards, joining Antonio Brown, Andre Johnson and Marvin Harrison.
Elsewhere
Dolphins: Miami offensive lineman Jesse Davis signed a contract extension through the 2022 season.
The versatile Davis, perhaps the Dolphins’ best blocker following the departure of left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade a week ago, played every one of their 920 offensive snaps in 2018. In 2017, he became one of five players in Dolphins history to start at three positions in the offensive line in the same season.
Cowboys: Dallas released running back Alfred Morris to make room on the roster for Ezekiel Elliott for Sunday’s season opener against the New York Giants.
The move Saturday came three days after Elliott signed a $90 million, six-year extension to end the two-time rushing champion’s holdout, which lasted the entire preseason.
Morris joined the Cowboys early in training camp with Elliott missing.
The release of Morris clears the way for rookie Tony Pollard to be Elliott’s primary backup while also playing special teams.
Chargers: Kicker Michael Badgley has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s regular-season opener against Indianapolis.
Badgley suffered a groin injury during Friday’s practice. Coach Anthony Lynn said then that if Badgley was unable to play, Ty Long would handle both punting and kicking duties. Long did both the past two seasons with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.