EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning‘s long reign as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback is seemingly finished. The Daniel Jones era has begun.
Coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing the two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants’ quarterback, beginning Sunday at Tampa Bay.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter following two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.
Manning, 38, has been the Giants’ starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and 2011 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.
“Eli and I spoke this morning,” Shurmur said. “I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”
The Giants players had Tuesday off, and Manning was not available for comment.
Manning is in the final year of a four-year, $84 million contract that includes a no-trade clause. His salary-cap hit this season is $23.2 million.
In two games, Manning completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 78.7. But the Giants have scored only four touchdowns, despite averaging 420 yards.
The question of when Jones would take over has been a constant topic since the Giants drafted him. It gained momentum when the 22-year-old Duke product completed 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions in the preseason. His 137.2 quarterback rating was the best in the league.
Jones is much more mobile than Manning, who has been an easy target for pass rushers.
Manning has started 232 of the Giants’ past 233 regular-season games. The loss Sunday to the Bills dropped his record to .500 at 116-116.
Manning holds all of the Giants’ career passing records, including attempts (8,061, which places him sixth in NFL history), completions (4,860, sixth), passing yards (56,537, seventh) and touchdown passes (362, eighth).
Siemian to miss rest of Jets’ season; Falk will start
The New York Jets will have their third starting quarterback in three games.
Adam Gase named Luke Falk the starter for Sunday’s game at New England. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian will miss the rest of the season with an injury he suffered in Monday’s 23-3 home loss to the Cleveland Browns, Gase said. Sam Darnold remains out indefinitely with mono. But there was a positive development there. Gase said Darnold was in the Jets’ facility Tuesday morning and is feeling better, but there is still no timetable for his return.
“Luke will be the starter until Sam gets back,” Gase said Tuesday.
The Jets have their bye after New England, so there is hope that Darnold can return the following week. But it’s too soon to determine.
The Jets are in the process of figuring out who they want to sign as a backup and for insurance.
Siemian suffered an ugly injury in the second quarter Monday night. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who had three sacks, hit Siemian late and he landed awkwardly with his knee and ankle bending in an unnatural way. Gase said Siemian didn’t break anything and he will have surgery.
Falk came in and made his NFL debut after the Jets signed him earlier Monday from the practice squad. He completed 20 of 25 passes for 198 yards.
The Jets also could be without outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins in New England. He suffered a calf injury and was limping when he left the locker room. Gase said Jenkins is week to week
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. highlighted the Browns’ win by turning a short completion into an 89-yard touchdown in the thid quarter. Beckham finished with six catches for 161 yards. He made a spectacular one-handed grab for 33 yards on the game’s opening series.
Browns starting tight end David Njoku suffered a concussion in the first quarter.
Jackson to miss two weeks for Eagles
Philadelphia wide receiver DeSean Jackson is expected to miss two weeks with an abdominal strain he suffered in Sunday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Jackson opted against surgery, which would have sidelined him for six weeks.
Receiver Alshon Jeffery also could miss Sunday’s game against Detroit with a calf injury.
Elsewhere
Panthers: Quarterback Cam Newton has re-aggravated a midfoot sprain injury and did not attend practice making his status unclear for this week’s game at Arizona.
Newton, 30, suffered the sprain in the team’s third preseason game against the New England Patriots but returned to practice in time for the regular-season opener.
If Newton can’t play, Kyle Allen would get his second career NFL start with rookie Will Grier moving into the backup role.
Patriots: New England placed left tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve, marking the latest blow to an already injury-riddled offensive line.
Wynn suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of New England’s 43-0 win at Miami on Sunday and did not return to the game. The Patriots filled Wynn’s roster spot Tuesday by signing veteran lineman Caleb Benenoch, who has played in 35 games with 22 starts for Tampa Bay over the past four seasons.
This is the second straight season that Wynn has gone on IR. A preseason Achilles tendon injury caused him to miss his entire rookie season in 2018.
Packers: Green Bay claimed cornerback Tremon Smith off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs.
The second-year player out of Central Arkansas was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs last year. He appeared in 14 games with one start during the regular season and played in both postseason games for the Chiefs. He also returned 33 kicks for 886 yards (26.8 average), including a career-long 97-yard return at New England in Week 6.
Chargers: Los Angeles signed tight end Lance Kendricks and defensive end Chris Peace.
Kendricks’ addition gives the Chargers a receiving tight end to take the place of Hunter Henry, who is out for an extended period after suffering a knee injury in the Sept. 8 overtime win over Indianapolis.
To make room for Kendricks and Peace, the Chargers placed safety Adrian Phillips on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Andre Patton. Phillips broke his right forearm in Sunday’s 13-10 loss to Detroit.
Lions: Detroit signed quarterback Jeff Driskel to add depth behind Matthew Stafford.
Detroit released quarterback Josh Johnson. The Lions also have rookie quarterback David Blough.
Texans: Houston released punter Trevor Daniel after he ranked 25th in the NFL in yards per punt through two games and signed free agent Bryan Anger.
Daniel, who played all 16 games for Houston as a rookie last season, had averaged 43.5 yards a punt this season.
