Giants CB Baker suffers knee sprain
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cornerback DeAndre Baker, the last of the New York Giants’ three first-round draft picks, sprained his left knee in practice Sunday.
Baker injured the knee doing individual drills early in the noncontact portion of the workout.
The Giants said an MRI was done after the injury and the 30th pick overall will undergo more tests Monday.
Baker started on Thursday night in the Giants’ 31-22 win over the Jets in the preseason opener.
Baker played in 51 games at Georgia, making 34 starts. He had seven interceptions and was awarded the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.
Steelers WR coach Darryl Drake dies at 62
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake died Sunday morning. He was 62.
Mr. Drake joined the coaching staff in 2018.
“Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said. “He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.”
Mr. Drake, a native of Louisville, Ky., played collegiately at Western Kentucky. He spent one season in the Canadian Football League and participated in a pair of NFL training camps before returning to Western Kentucky to pursue a master’s degree. He went into coaching as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 1983, the beginning of a career that included stops in the college ranks at Georgia, Baylor and Texas.
Drake reached the NFL as a receivers coach in 2004 with the Chicago Bears. He moved on to the same position with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 before joining Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin‘s staff in 2018. Drake’s pupils through the years include Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, longtime NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and Antonio Brown, who played for Drake in 2018 before being traded to Oakland last spring.
Elsewhere
Bronocs: Theo Riddick, was signed to provide depth at running back, will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a slight fracture in his shoulder in Thursday’s preseason game against Seattle.
Vikings: Looking for solutions for longtime kicking issues, Minnesota traded for Kaare Vedvik from Baltimore.
Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore, which was set at the position with standouts Justin Tucker and Sam Koch.
Vedvik spent the 2018 season on the nonfootball injury list for Baltimore after he was assaulted and suffered injuries. He was 4 for 4 on field goal attempts and converted two extra point tries in the Ravens’ first preseason game, while punting twice for a 55.5-yard average.
49ers: San Francisco tackle Shon Coleman will likely miss the season with a serious injury to his right leg suffered in the exhibition opener.
The team said Coleman had surgery Sunday for a broken fibula and dislocated ankle. Coleman is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
Coleman was hurt on San Francisco’s opening drive of the game Saturday night against Dallas when teammate Najee Toran fell into his leg on a running play.
Coleman was projected to be the backup swing tackle to starters Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey.
Jets: Chandler Catanzaro got to the New York facility early Friday morning and headed to Adam Gase’s office to deliver his news.
The 28-year-old kicker chose to retire from playing football after a shaky start to training camp.
Catanzaro signed with New York during the offseason for a second stint with the team, but struggled with consistency during camp. He then missed two extra point tries in the Jets’ 31-22 preseason-opening loss to the Giants on Thursday night.
Catanzaro spent his first three NFL seasons with Arizona, including setting the franchise rookie record with 114 points in 2014. He joined New York in 2017, and then played for Tampa Bay and Carolina last season. Catanzaro converted 83.8% of his career field goal attempts, and was 92.9% successful on extra points.
Cardinals: Authorities said Ron Minegar, Arizona’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of DUI.
Chandler, Ariz., police said Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane.
They say further investigation resulted in the DUI arrest and he was cited and released.
Bills: Buffalo signed veteran defensive end Sam Acho and released guard Vlad Duccasse.
Acho has eight seasons of NFL experience and spent the past four with the Chicago Bears, where he had four sacks in 51 games. Acho was released by Chicago in March, and missed the final 12 games of last season because of a torn pectoral muscle.
Duccasse is a nine-year veteran who had one season left on the three-year contract he signed with Buffalo in 2017.
