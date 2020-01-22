EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would announce his retirement Friday.
The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his longtime starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.
Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season and roughly three weeks after the season ended he decided his career was over.
“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer said in a statement.
“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us.”
Jaguars hire Gruden to direct offense
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired former Washington coach Jay Gruden as their offensive coordinator.
Gruden signed his contract Wednesday and replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired earlier this month after just one season. DeFilippo has since been hired as Chicago’s quarterbacks coach.
The Redskins fired Gruden in early October following an 0-5 start. Gruden was 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons in Washington and reached the playoffs once. He previously served as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator (2011-13) and guided quarterback Andy Dalton to his best season before leaving for Washington.
Snyder, officials discuss stadium betting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing sports betting at a new stadium in the state, a lawmaker who participated in a meeting with the team’s owner said Wednesday.
Sen. Guy Guzzone, who chairs the Maryland Senate’s budget committee, told reporters that Snyder asked to be included in discussions, as state lawmakers consider legislation to legalize sports betting. Snyder met with lawmakers in the Annapolis on Tuesday, Guzzone said.
“He asked to be included in the sports betting realm,” Guzzone, a Howard County Democrat, said.
The Redskins currently play in Landover, Md., in the suburbs of the nation’s capital. Talks have been ongoing with Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia on a new stadium to replace FedEx Field when its lease expires in 2027.
McCaffrey sending Marine to Super Bowl
Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl.
McCaffrey is teaming up with USAA, the NFL’s Salute to Service partner, and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to send Sgt. Maj. Luis “Chino” Leiva to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami.
McCaffrey this season became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He will meet with Leiva and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend.
Leiva joined the Marine Corps in 1990. He has been deployed to Iraq (2006-07), Afghanistan (2009-10), South Korea and Japan.
Since August 2019, Leiva has been stationed at the School of Infantry East/Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, N.C.
