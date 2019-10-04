RENTON, Wash. — Russell Wilson is great at covering up flaws.
The former Collegiate standout has done it throughout his career since arriving in Seattle. If the offensive line wasn’t playing at its best, or the run game was stagnant, Wilson found a way to make up for it in some capacity. It’s partly why the Seahawks have been so successful during his previous seven seasons.
But there’s something different about Wilson this year. His play has elevated, again. Wilson is playing with an efficiency that’s hard to match, and if it continues at this level, he’ll find himself in the MVP conversation.
And the latest example of just what Wilson means to the 4-1 Seahawks may be one of the best performances of his career.
Wilson wasn’t perfect in Seattle’s 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. But no one on the field had a greater impact. That’s usually the case for most quarterbacks, but whether it was using his feet to escape the clutches of Aaron Donald and others, or making the correct read and a timely throw, Wilson’s night against the Rams may be hard to top.
He threw four touchdowns on just 23 pass attempts. He averaged 15.8 yards per completion, while adding another 32 yards rushing. Wilson has 12 touchdowns and zero interceptions through five games. He is finding ways of making plays out of nothing. His TD pass to Tyler Lockett was the best example . It appeared Wilson’s only option was throwing it into the first row of the stands, only to pick out a small sliver of space and allow his wide receiver a chance to make a remarkable toe-tapping catch.
It was one highlight in a night full of them.
“I know a lot has been said about his performance thus far this season, but he’s been doing this every year,” said Seattle’s Duane Brown (Hermitage, Virginia Tech). “He’s just amazing.”
Wilson was supported by a ground game led by Chris Carson, who rushed for 118 yards on 27 carries. He also scored the winning touchdown on a fourth-and-goal passin the closing minutes.
“We knew it was going to be tough sledding in the beginning, but we stuck with it, and in the fourth quarter we knew it was going to open up,” Carson said.
The Rams came up short on their last drive when Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds.
The Rams lost linebacker Clay Matthews for several weeks after breaking he broke his jaw late in the game when Carson inadvertently kicked him in the face.
Matthews needs surgery that will sideline him for at least a month, coach Sean McVay said. The Rams have three more games before their bye.
Jaguars’ Ramsey ruled out again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out star cornerback Jalen Ramsey for Sunday’s game at Carolina.
Ramsey sat out his seventh consecutive practice Friday and will miss his second straight game because of an apparent back injury. He hadn’t missed a game in his four-year NFL career until last week.
Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey likely will see a back specialist in the coming days.
Second-year pro Tre Herndon will replace Ramsey in the starting lineup against the Panthers.
Beckham fined for fight with Humphrey
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was fined an undisclosed amount by the NFL for fighting Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey. The wide receiver said the penalty would have been harsher if he had retaliated.
Beckham wouldn’t disclose how much he was fined Friday after joking it was $250,000.
The three-time Pro Bowler tangled with Humphrey several times Sunday and the two got locked in a fight in the third quarter when the Ravens cornerback appeared to choke Beckham while he was on the ground.
In another Browns development, receiver Jarvis Landry cleared concussion protocol and practiced.
Landry sustained a head injury at the end of a 29-yard reception off a short shovel pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s 40-25 win over Baltimore. Despite missing the fourth quarter, Landry finished with eight catches for a career-high 167 yards.
Elsewhere
Jets: Sam Darnold‘s return will have to wait at least another week. The New York Jets quarterback was ruled out for the team’s game at Philadelphia on Sunday as he continues to recover from mononucleosis. Luke Falk will make his second straight start. The Jets also re-signed quarterback David Fales to serve as Falk’s backup.
Bills: Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant at Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee as he recovers from a concussion.
Allen participated on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year starter has had mixed results to open the season, leading Buffalo to a 3-1 record while throwing for 903 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns.
Allen was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit from New England cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Falcons: Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said center Alex Mack will play at Houston after practicing for the first time this week, but Atlanta got some bad news when punter Matt Bosher was ruled out with a groin injury.
Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, has a sore left elbow that forced him to miss some snaps in last week’s loss to Tennessee. He was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.
Wes Schweitzer will start at right guard with Jamon Brown ruled out because of a concussion.
Giants: Running back Saquon Barkley is going to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.
Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that Barkley and linebackers Alex Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) will not play for the New York Giants (2-2) against the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Shurmur also said linebacker Lorenzo Carter is questionable with a neck issue.
Barkley sustained a high sprain to his right ankle against Tampa Bay on Sept. 15. He worked out with trainers on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited in practice Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.