DAYTON, Ohio — Near the end of a festive afternoon commemorating the NFL’s centennial season, the Cincinnati Bengals watched A.J. Green get carted off the field with an injury that left the receiver distraught.
“You never want to see that,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “It’s unfortunate.”
One practice into coach Zac Taylor’s inaugural season, the last-place Bengals saw their most indispensable player crumple on the field. Green ran a deep sideline pattern during a 7-on-7 drill. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped him as he knocked away the pass, and Green appeared to land awkwardly on the left foot.
He limped a few steps, crouched, limped a few more and then appeared to grab his mouth guard, flinging it to the ground. He sat down and trainers removed his left sock and examined the foot and ankle. Green was helped to the bench, which he angrily slammed with his hand. He buried his head in his arms as he was taken off the sideline on a cart for an exam.
Taylor had no information about the severity of the injury when practice ended. Kirkpatrick also was seen by a trainer.
The practice was held at Welcome Stadium, an hour north of Cincinnati, as part of the league’s celebration of its 100th season. What’s considered the first game in NFL history was played in Dayton in 1920. A main attraction for the crowd of approximately 7,500 was watching Dalton and Green connect again.
Dalton missed the last five games last season with a torn thumb ligament. Green missed more than half the season with an injured big toe on his right foot that required surgery. When players reported for the start of camp on Friday, Green was upbeat about his condition.
Tate banned for using fertility-planning drug
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was suspended for four games for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning.
The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Giants in March as a free agent, announced the suspension in a Twitter post Saturday. He said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers and that he would have no further comment.
Tate, who signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract, including $23 million guaranteed, and general manager Dave Gettleman spoke to the media on Friday. Neither mentioned the suspension.
The Giants’ receiving corps has been swamped by injuries in the first three days of training camp.
Sterling Shepard, who was supposed to take over as the No. 1 receiver with the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, broke his left thumb in the opening practice on Thursday. It was disclosed the following day that wideout and kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL in the same workout.
Rookie Darius Slayton, the fifth-round draft choice, has missed the first two workouts with a hamstring injury. Brittan Golden sustained a groin injury late Friday.
In his statement, Tate said he and his wife met with a fertility specialist in April. He took a prescribed drug and learned shortly after an ingredient was a substance banned by the league. Tate said he reported the problem to the independent administrator of the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, and alerted his coaches and general manager.
Tate is confident his appeal has merit. He said he has never violated the league’s rules on banned substances and the treatment will have no effect on the 2019 season.
Elsewhere
Lions: Detroit is moving on from one of its mainstays in the backfield.
The Lions signed defensive lineman Mike Daniels on Saturday, only part of the day’s story. Detroit also released running back Theo Riddick after six seasons with the team.
Riddick was second on the Lions last season with 61 receptions. He also rushed for 171 yards on 40 carries.
Cardinals: Arizona got one linebacker back and lost another.
The Cardinals activated Brooks Reed from the physically-unable-to-perform list on Saturday, the team’s first workout in pads. Coach Kliff Kingsbury also said Haason Reddick will be out several weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Reed had been dealing with a hip injury and was placed on the PUP list July 20.
Colts: Starting defensive end Jabaal Sheard missed practice again Saturday with an injured knee and it’s not clear when he could return.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday the team’s medical staff was evaluating Sheard’s knee for soreness and swelling.
Falcons: Receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice Saturday and will need longer to recover from a tweaked hamstring.
Coach Dan Quinn initially thought Ridley might return quickly, but it’s apparent the 2018 first-round draft pick probably won’t be back on the field for several days. Ridley was injured while running a route Thursday.
Linebacker Duke Riley missed the workout with a hip flexor and a groin injury. Quinn said it appears he will be sidelined for several days, too.
Eagles: Philadelphia signed cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who spent last season with Kansas City after nine years in Dallas. He started seven games last year and 50 in his last four seasons with the Cowboys. Scandrick, 32, has nine interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 11½ sacks in 140 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.