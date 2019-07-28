Green likely to miss six to eight weeks
An MRI showed that Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle that likely will sideline him six to eight weeks, ESPN and NFL.com reported Sunday.
Green isn’t expected to be ready for the regular-season opener at Seattle on Sept. 8. Green, 30, was injured Saturday in the Bengals’ first training-camp practice.
NFL.com reported that Green has not been scheduled for surgery and that he will seek a second opinion on Monday.
Hill apologizes to Chiefs in wake of case
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Tyreek Hill was contrite in his first comments since he was banished from the Kansas City Chiefs following an audio recording in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their son.
The star wide receiver declined Sunday to discuss the specifics of his case, which wound to a conclusion late last week when the NFL declined to punish him for violating the league’s personal- conduct policy. But he did apologize for the situation in which he left the Chiefs during the offseason.
“I’ve learned to just appreciate those around me,” Hill said after the Chiefs’ second workout of training camp at Missouri Western. “I feel like I take that for granted sometimes, being a professional athlete. I tend to not stay humble, you know what I’m saying? I still love my kids and I still love my family, but I feel like sometimes I take all of those things for granted.”
The Chiefs were poised to make their first selection in the NFL draft when the graphic, secretly taped audio of Hill and Crystal Espinal aired on a local TV station. The Chiefs quickly suspended the two-time All-Pro from all team-related activities and, uncertain of Hill’s future with the organization, used a second-round pick on speedy wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Hill remained barred from the team during voluntary summer workouts and the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, even after the local district attorney decided there was not enough evidence to pursue charges.
The NFL was still weighing whether to punish Hill under terms of its personal conduct policy when it sent investigators to Kansas City late last month. During an eight-hour session, Hill supplied the league with his side of the story.
The NFL decided late last week that it would not punish Hill, and the Chiefs said his team-issued suspension was lifted and he would be reporting to training camp.
Raiders’ Brown comes off injury list
NAPA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown was taken off the nonfootball injury list and took part in a walk-through Sunday morning.
Brown had been out with an apparent foot injury, although the Raiders never said what his injury was. Brown walked gingerly off the field Saturday, but looked much better a day later while running routes and catching passes before practice as a throng of fans cheered.
The Raiders waived running back Chris Warren III because of a lack of fitness. Warren, the son of former Ferrum College and NFL running back Chris Warren, was a training camp sensation in 2018 but spent the season on injured reserve. He was expected to make a push for playing time alongside Doug Martin and rookie Josh Jacobs.
Griffin out with broken right thumb
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will be sidelined for “at least a few weeks” after fracturing his right thumb during the team’s third practice of training camp.
The injury occurred Saturday when Griffin hit his hand on a defender’s helmet during a workout at M&T Bank Stadium. It was the team’s first practice of the summer in full pads.
Griffin entered training camp as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson. Rookie Trace McSorley, drafted out of Penn State, is the only other quarterback on the roster.
