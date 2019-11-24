Carson Wentz walked out of the locker room with his right hand bandaged in ice after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the latest setback in a difficult season for the Philly QB.
Wentz injured his throwing hand, or possibly his thumb, when he tried to tackle a defensive lineman after he lost a fumble on a muffed handoff in the third quarter. He had X-rays in the locker room that showed no serious damage but will undergo more tests this week.
After he re-entered the game, Wentz shook his hand in apparent pain on several throws.
Coach Doug Pederson said the Eagles’ offensive woes weren’t all the quarterback’s fault. Philadelphia already had an injury-ravaged receiving group, and right guard Brandon Brooks left the game in the first quarter because of an illness.
For the Seahawks, defensive tackle Jarran Reed left in the first half with an ankle injury and fullback Nick Bellore injured his quadriceps in the third quarter.
Elsewhere
Panthers-Saints: The left side of New Orleans’ offensive line ran into more problems when left tackle Terron Armstead left in the first half of the Saints’ win over Carolina with an apparent leg injury.
The Saints already were without left guard Andrus Peat, who normally slides over to tackle when Armstead is out, so Patrick Omameh subbed in at tackle next to guard Nick Easton, who was filling in at left guard.
Two Panthers players also appeared to suffer leg injuries in the first half: defensive tackle Dontari Poe and guard Greg Van Roten.
Jaguars-Titans: Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims hurt an ankle in Tennessee’s win over Jacksonville, and Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison suffered a concussion late in the first quarter and did not return.
Dolphins: Two Miami wide receivers left with injuries in the Dolphins’ loss to the Cleveland Browns: Albert Wilson, who suffered a rib injury, and Jakeem Grant, who hurt an ankle after a 25-yard kickoff return. Miami cornerback Ken Crawley left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.
Raiders-Jets: Jets rookie right tackle Chuma Edoga will have an MRI on Monday after he left early in the second quarter of New York’s blowout win over Oakland with an injured left knee.
For the Raiders, rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow injured his ribs in the third quarter and didn’t return.
Broncos-Bills: In Buffalo’s victory over Denver, Bills center Mitch Morse did not return after hurting a finger on his left hand, and receiver Robert Foster did not return after hurting his hamstring following a 24-yard catch on the opening drive of the third quarter.
Broncos linebacker JoBsey Jewell hurt his ankle, and cornerback Duke Dawson did not return after being evaluated for a concussion.
Giants-Bears: New York safety Jabril Peppers suffered a hip injury on a kick return in a loss to Chicago and is scheduled for an MRI on Monday.
For the Bears, safety Sherrick McManis left in the second quarter with a groin injury. Right tackle Bobby Massie hurt an ankle in the third quarter.
Jets give Griffin contract extension
The New York Jets signed tight end Ryan Griffin to a multiyear contract extension. Griffin has 25 receptions for 269 yards and a career-high four TDs. NFL Network reported the deal is for three years and worth up to $10.8 million.
