Injuries batter Rams’ offensive line
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line is coming apart, and so is their season.
The durable unit that was the bedrock of the Rams’ offensive success over the past two years is an injured, inconsistent shadow of its once-dominant self. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense proved it repeatedly Sunday in the Rams’ 17-12 loss, their fourth in six games overall.
The news got worse Monday. Center Brian Allen is out for the season after injuring his left knee in Pittsburgh, and right tackle Rob Havenstein will miss at least two weeks with an injured meniscus in his knee.
That means the Rams (5-4) will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday without three offensive linemen who started against San Francisco just four games ago. Guard Joe Noteboom also is out for the season.
Rookie David Edwards already moved into the starting lineup at guard after Noteboom went down. Guard Austin Blythe will move to center, but coach Sean McVay isn’t sure how he will fill the gaps at guard and right tackle. Rookie Bobby Evans might get a chance after playing just three offensive snaps all season.
Buccaneers put Hargreaves on waivers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft and the most experienced starter in the team’s struggling secondary.
The move came two days after the fourth-year pro was benched during the second half of a 30-27 victory over Arizona because of what coach Bruce Arians described at the time as a lack of hustle.
Hargreaves started 33 of 35 games he appeared in over four seasons for the Bucs, who have the league’s 32nd-ranked pass defense. He has two career interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown during a loss to San Francisco in this year’s season opener.
Ravens sign Ellis, Peko to aid defensive line
After defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered an ankle injury in the Baltimore Ravens’ 49-13 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, the team was left thin on interior linemen on the defensive front.
The Ravens on Tuesday signed veteran defensive lineman Justin Ellis. The team is also signed defensive lineman Domata Peko.
Ellis, 28, was placed on injured reserve by the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 31 and released Oct. 8. A former fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, Ellis has started 42 games over five seasons, registering 119 combined tackles and six tackles for loss.
Peko, 34, most recently played for the Denver Broncos in the 2018 season. He started all 16 games, recording 31 combined tackles, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
According to an NFL Network report, the team is also placing rookie defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Ravens also activated rookie cornerback Iman Marshall from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. In corresponding moves, the team waived cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.
Elsewhere
Lions: Detroit put defensive tackle Kevin Strong (ribs) on injured reserve.
The Lions also were awarded tackle Dan Skipper via waivers from the Houston Texans.
Giants: Tight end Scott Simonson was re-signed by New York.
Simonson played 16 games with the Giants last season. He suffered an ankle injury in the preseason this year and was placed on injured reserve in the final cut to the 53-man roster. He was released on Sept. 10.
The Giants also released offensive lineman Evan Brown.
Raiders: Oakland defensive back Lamarcus Joyner is expected to miss up to a few weeks with a hamstring injury.
