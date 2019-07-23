FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Injuries already are mounting for an Atlanta Falcons’ defense hoping to avoid a repeat of its 2018 health woes.
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Tuesday that safety J.J. Wilcox will miss the season with a right knee injury. Also, defensive tackle Michael Bennett has suffered a broken ankle and will miss the start of the season. Both were hurt on Monday’s opening day of training camp.
The injuries follow defensive end Steven Means’ season-ending Achilles tendon injury in organized team activities in May. Means started four games in 2018.
Wilcox worked with the first-team defense this offseason while Keanu Neal continued his rehabilitation from a knee injury. When Wilcox was hurt on Monday while covering wide receiver Christian Blake, Neal was one of the first players to offer comfort.
“I’ve been through it,” Neal said Tuesday. “I knew what it’s like to get that news.”
The loss of Wilcox is significant. Even though Neal is on track to reclaiming his starting job, Wilcox was expected to serve as the team’s third safety.
Atlanta lost linebacker Deion Jones and both safeties, Neal and Ricardo Allen, to injured reserve last season. The Falcons also lost running back Devonta Freeman and both starting offensive guards on the way to a 7-9 finish.
The injuries at the start of training camp were quickly followed on Tuesday by a move to bolster the defense. The Falcons and former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract.
Bailey, 30, had a career-high six sacks for the Chiefs in 2018. He could join practice on Wednesday.
Bengals sign Boyd to four-year extension
CINCINNATI — Receiver Tyler Boyd signed a four-year contract extension, coming off his breakthrough season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Boyd was a second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and was entering the final year on his contract. The extension runs through the 2023 season.
He had a breakout season in 2018, when A.J. Green was sidelined by a toe injury. Boyd led the team with 76 catches and 1,028 yards receiving, both career highs. He also tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns.
Four games added to Hill’s suspension
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The NFL announced this punishment on Tuesday, three days before the full squad takes the field for the first time at training camp.
Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured, started three games in 2018. He went undrafted out of Texas after a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report last year.
Hurt thumb to limit Edelman in camp
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman was seen wearing a brace or splint on his left thumb at a youth camp he organized last weekend and he will reportedly be limited for three weeks.
Pictures of Edelman taken over the weekend show him with a device on his thumb. He was wearing gloves on both hands.
According to published reports, Edelman will be limited for the first three weeks of training camp, which starts Thursday.
Elsewhere
Cowboys: Dallas seemingly did the inevitable on Tuesday with the decision to release receiver Allen Hurns.
Signed to a two-year, $11 million contract to be the lead dog on the committee to replace Dez Bryant last season, Hurns was a disappointment in 2018, catching just 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
He then suffered a gruesome fractured ankle in the first-round playoff victory against the Seattle Seahawks.
Jaguars: Jacksonville ill open training camp with two offensive starters and a rookie on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
The Jaguars placed veteran receiver Marqise Lee, left tackle Cam Robinson and fifth-round draft pick Ryquell Armstead on the PUP list Tuesday, two days before they open camp. Lee tore several ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game last August. Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 2.
Armstead injured a hamstring during organized team activities and sat out a mandatory minicamp.
The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Donnell Greene and linebacker Jake Ryan on the nonfootball injury list. Ryan tore the ACL in his right knee early in Green Bay’s training camp last year, but it’s unclear what caused him to land on the nonfootball injury list.
Jacksonville also re-signed defensive lineman Lyndon Johnson, who appeared in three games as a rookie last season.
Bills: Buffalo signed offensive lineman Isaac Asiata and safety Abraham Wallace two days before the start of training camp.
On Tuesday, Buffalo placed offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve and released receiver Da’Mari Scott. Sirles is out due to a foot injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.