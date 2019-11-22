Injuries saddle Lions with Redskins next
The Detroit Lions have ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford for a third straight game and will also be without several other players this weekend at Washington.
Stafford is out with back and hip problems, putting Jeff Driskel in the lineup at quarterback. Detroit has also ruled out cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (concussion) and defensive back Tracy Walker (knee).
Meanwhile, the Redkins put tight end Vernon Davis on injured reserve, ending his season.
Davis has been sidelined since making one catch in Week 4 for the Redskins (1-9). He turns 36 in January and has played 14 years in the NFL.
Davis closes this season, his fourth in Washington, with 10 catches for 123 yards.
His roster spot was filled by defensive end Ryan Bee. The Redskins signed Bee off their practice squad.
The Lions have lost three in a row and six of their last seven. Washington has lost four in a row.
Dallas LB Vander Esch to miss another game
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will sit out a second game because of lingering issues from a neck injury sustained last month against Philadelphia.
The second-year player was ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England. Vander Esch was experiencing discomfort, and doctors determined after an MRI on Thursday that he would sit against the Patriots and possibly miss more games.
Coach Jason Garrett said Friday the club wasn’t ready to rule out Vander Esch against Buffalo on Thanksgiving.
Eagles’ Johnson out with concussion
The Philadelphia Eagles won’t have two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and could be without other key players on offense.
Johnson is out with a concussion and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor and running back Jordan Howard are questionable.
Jeffery missed last week’s 17-10 loss to the Patriots because of an ankle injury and Howard also didn’t play because of a shoulder injury. Agholor injured his knee while failing to catch a potential game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks placed tight end Ed Dickson (knee) back on injured reserve, just two days after activating him. Seattle signed Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad to take Dickson’s place.
Elsewhere
Chargers: Los Angeles cornerback Michael Davis was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
The Chargers (4-7) are on their bye this week. The suspension will cover road games against Denver (Dec. 1) and Jacksonville (Dec. 8).
Davis, who is in his third season, has started nine games and has an interception and 27 tackles.
Falcons: Tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman have been ruled out with injuries for the second straight week.
Coach Dan Quinn said the two starters will not be in uniform when Atlanta (3-7) hosts Tampa Bay (3-7) on Sunday. Luke Stocker will start again in place of Hooper, who was leading all players at his position in catches and touchdowns when his foot was injured at New Orleans.
Stocker played 43 of the offense’s 65 snaps last week but did not have a catch in the win at Carolina. Reserve Jaeden Graham played 34 snaps and caught two passes for two first downs.
