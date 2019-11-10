Kansas City’s injury woes on the offensive line have extended to ending the NFL’s longest active snap streak for right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.
The tackle played 7,894 consecutive snaps until late in the first half of Kansas City’s 35-32 loss to Tennessee. He hurt a knee with 2:46 left in the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes was sacked by Harold Landry. Since he went down, Schwartz had to leave the field. He tried to walk it off, but Martinas Rankin hurt his right knee a play later after sliding over to right tackle.
With the Chiefs facing third-and-9, Schwartz didn’t want to risk anything else. The Chiefs settled for a 41-yard field goal. Schwartz was back on the field in the third quarter, but his streak is over and he’s not happy.
“It was 7½ years running. It’s a pretty cool thing,” Schwartz said. “Now I’m just normal like everybody else. It is what it is. You do inventory and make sure there’s nothing going in the wrong direction or drastically wrong, and I’ve been able to avoid that. Like I said, we’ll see what the plan is from here.”
Giants: New York had its own woes on the offensive line. The Giants came into their game against the Jets without right tackle Mike Remmers and center Jon Halapio for the first time this season, and the problem grew when left tackle Nate Solder sustained a concussion in the first half. He didn’t return. New York also lost cornerback Janoris Jenkins to a concussion.
Lions-Bears: Detroit had its own concussion issues as running back Ty Johnson and right tackle Wagner left the game against Chicago because of the injury.
Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan left in the first quarter with an elbow injury. He ran off the field with his arm dangling by his side after it bent awkwardly as he tried to sack Jeff Driskel.
Packers: Green Bay lost cornerback Tremon Smith and linebacker Ty Summers to concussions in a win over Carolina.
Rams: Los Angeles center Brian Allen was carted off to the locker room with a knee injury against Pittsburgh.
49ers have trio back, but may miss three
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The unbeaten San Francisco 49ers are expecting a trio of offensive starters back from injury for Monday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
However, San Francisco could be without three other key players, creating a new set of challenges as the team looks to extend its record to 9-0.
The returning players include two of their best offensive linemen, tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, and their Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk. The players expected to be shuffled out of the lineup are tight end George Kittle (knee/ankle), linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral) and kicker Robbie Gould (quadriceps).
Kittle was officially tabbed “doubtful” to play, but coach Kyle Shanahan is keeping the door open, given Kittle’s high pain tolerance.
Kittle is the team’s best player on offense. His blocking is crucial to the league’s second-best running game, and he’s been the team’s top pass catcher on pace for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He’s been paramount to the team’s success on third down, catching 19 of 20 targets from Jimmy Garoppolo for 14 conversions as the team ranks second in the league in conversion rate (49 percent).
Even without Kittle, the team believes it has the players and versatility on offense to make up for his absence. Reserve Ross Dwelley made the game-sealing third-down conversion in the Halloween win over the Arizona Cardinals while playing a career-high 49 snaps played.
