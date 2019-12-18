JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday fired Tom Coughlin as executive vice president of football operations, parting ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to his reputation.
Owner Shad Khan made the announcemen, saying he decided earlier this season that Coughlin would be gone at the end of the season. Khan said he reconsidered the timing in “recent days.”
The 73-year-old architect who built the team from the ground up the first time, then revived it upon his return in 2017 after leading the New York Giants to two titles, was on the firing line because of a sagging record, questionable roster moves and, most recently, an arbitrator’s decision to undo millions in fines imposed by Coughlin.
The NFL Players Association said this week that than 25% of player grievances filed in the last two years have been against the Jaguars. The takeaway from the union: “You as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club.”
Khan responded by firing Coughlin.
Khan added that general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone will report directly to him on an interim basis.
Giants’ Jones likely
to return vs. Redskins
Daniel Jones seemingly is returning as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback after missing two games with a sprained right ankle.
Jones took most of the first-team snaps at practice Wednesday, a major indication the rookie will start Sunday in the penultimate game of the season against the Washington Redskins (3-11) .
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning started the last two games for the Giants (3-11). He led New York to a 36-20 win over the Dolphins last weekend, snapping a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak.
If Jones does play, it will set up a rookie matchup against Dwayne Haskins. Jones was the No. 6 pick overall in the draft last spring. Haskins was taken with the 15th pick.
Jones said his ankle is feeling better and he believes he is closer to playing.
“It feels good, it feels like I can do everything I need to do,’’ Jones said.
Green opting out of Bengals’ last 2 games
CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver A.J. Green decided not to try to play in the team’s last two games because he hasn’t fully recovered from ankle surgery during training camp.
The Bengals’ most accomplished player said Wednesday he expects to be fully healed in the offseason, when he can be a free agent. He said he’s not sure whether he’ll stay in Cincinnati after nine years, and he won’t participate in offseason workouts if the Bengals use their franchise tag on him.
Green was examined this week by the doctor who performed the surgery and was told that the injury — suffered during the first workout of training camp — would fully heal. Green said he doesn’t yet have his full strength and range of motion, so he won’t try to play in one of the final two games.
The Bengals (1-13) are the only NFL team with one win. They finish at Miami and at home against Cleveland.
Elsewhere
Bucs: Tampa Bay Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season because of hamstring injuries.
The Buccaneers placed both players on injured reserve Wednesday, when the team also announced that practice-squad receiver Spencer Schnell was promoted to the active roster.
Evans was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time this season, finishing with 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns.
Raiders: Oakland placed Trent Brown on season-ending injured reserve, one day after the big right tackle was named to his first Pro Bowl.
Brown, who this past offseason signed a contract making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, has missed the past two games because of a pectoral injury after sitting out one game earlier in the season with an ankle injury.
Bears: Chicago placed inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve because of a left elbow injury.
Trevathan has not played since Nov. 10, when his arm bent awkwardly as he tried to sack Jeff Driskel in a win over Detroit.
Titans: Tennessee made another move at kicker, placing veteran Ryan Succop back on injured reserve and signing Greg Joseph off Carolina’s practice squad.
The Titans announced the moves a day after waiving kicker Ryan Santoso after he struggled on kickoffs.
Joseph now will be the fifth kicker the Titans (8-6) have had on the roster this season, and Tennessee ranks last in the NFL in field goal percentage at 44.4.
