Robinson, Lee expected to miss season opener
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t expect left tackle Cam Robinson and receiver Marqise Lee to be ready for the season opener.
Coach Doug Marrone provided an update on the two starters Saturday, saying “we just can’t get them over the hump.”
Robinson, a second-round draft pick in 2017, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last September — during a Week 2 win against New England. Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, tore several ligaments in his left knee when Atlanta cornerback Damontae Kazee delivered a helmet-first hit to his knee in a preseason game last August.
Neither has practiced in training camp, and both remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Cardinals’ Philon arrested and released
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals released defensive end Darius Philon, a day after Maricopa County jail records indicate he was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly instrument.
The Cardinals said they are aware of the allegations and have informed the NFL.
According to TMZ, Philon was taken to a Maricopa County jail Friday on charges from an incident in May outside a Phoenix-area strip club.
Philon signed a two-year contract in March.
Elsewhere
Lions: Detroit placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve and signed quarterback Josh Johnson.
Kearse hurt his left leg during Detroit’s first possession of Thursday’s preseason opener against New England, a 31-3 loss. He has played seven seasons and came to Detroit as a free agent this offseason from the New York Jets.
Quarterback Tom Savage was removed from the game at Ford Field when his head hit the turf on a sack. Johnson started three games for Washington last season. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round in 2008 out of San Diego and has passed for 1,632 yards in 33 games.
Eagles: Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was back at practice Saturday wearing an arm sling, one day after surgery to repair a broken left wrist. Two other players joined him on the Philadelphia sideline.
Two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and second-year tight end Dallas Goedert are listed as week to week with injuries that aren’t expected to force them to miss the season opener. Johnson has a knee injury and Goedert hurt his calf.
Bears: Wide receiver Anthony Miller went down with a right foot or ankle injury during individual drills at Chicago’s final public training camp practice. Bears coach Matt Nagy didn’t have specifics on the injury immediately after practice. But he said he heard Miller rolled his foot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.