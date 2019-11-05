JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone believes quarterback Nick Foles gives the team “a better chance of winning right now.”
Marrone said Tuesday he will start Foles over rookie sensation Gardner Minshew “going forward.” He made the decision during the team’s bye week, saying Foles is ready to return from a broken left collarbone and will start next week at Indianapolis.
“For me, it was looking back at all the work we put in,” Marrone said. “I just go back to the experience and what he’s going to be able to do.”
Marrone told both players before a team meeting. Players were not available to the media afterward. Marrone said Minshew took the news like “a competitor.”
Foles was injured while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark on the second series of the team’s season opener. Minshew replaced him and went 4-4 as the starter, throwing for 2,285 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 235 yards but has lost seven of an NFL-leading 11 fumbles.
Jacksonville waived another former Super Bowl MVP, former Seattle linebacker Malcolm Smith, to make room for Foles on the 53-man roster. Foles, who led the Eagles to four playoff victories over the last two seasons, returned to practice two weeks ago and was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.
Panthers put Newton on injured reserve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve.
Newton has missed the last six games while trying to battle back from a midfoot sprain. He has seen two foot specialists.
Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015, but has lost his last eight starts dating to last season.
Cowboys beat Giants after cat steals show
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Dallas Cowboys didn’t know what to expect or think when they saw a black cat come on the field in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the New York Giants (2-7).
Many of the players admittedly don’t like cats. And considering they were down 9-3 at the time of the feline interruption, they figured it was more bad news.
But then the Cowboys (5-3) outscored the Giants 34-9 en route to a 37-18 victory.
Owner Jerry Jones couldn’t wait to talk about the Cowboys’ black cat magic after the game.
“I haven’t seen one glare at me that far away before,” Jones said. “I know he was looking at me the whole time he was out there. Things did kind of change. It did seem like we perked up a bit.”
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was the first player to spot the cat between plays. He pointed him to the game officials who stopped play as the cat ran to the opposite end of the field, stopped right before the goal line before taking the stadium security on a little chase.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns, wanted no part of the black cat. But he did acknowledge the change in fortunes.
“I was just wondering who was going to catch the thing, I wasn’t getting close to it,” Prescott said. “I’m not superstitious or anything, but I wasn’t getting near it.”
Titans place CB Butler on injured reserve
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve after he injured his left wrist Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Tennessee also re-signed cornerback Tye Smith.
Butler got hurt when Carolina’s Curtis Samuel landed on his arm while making a touchdown catch late in the first half in Tennessee’s 30-20 loss.
Smith has played four games for the Titans this season and has made three special teams tackles. The Titans waived him on Saturday.
Elsewhere
Eagles: Philadelphia placed DeSean Jackson on the injured reserve on the same day the wide receiver had surgery to correct a core muscle injury suffered earlier this season. Jackson’s regular season is over, but he will be eligible to return to the team during the playoffs if the Eagles make it that far. Jackson’s recovery will likely take at least two months, which would make a playoff return possible, but it depends on how quickly he’s able to recover.
Raiders: Oakland defensive end Arden Key broke his foot in Sunday’s game against Detroit and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Vikings: Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against Dallas.
Jets: New York put cornerback Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve with injuries to both ankles.
Seahawks: Seattle released disappointing fourth-round pick Gary Jennings and activated rookie offensive lineman Phil Haynes from the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Jennings was a highly regarded wide receiver coming out of West Virginia but could never earn a spot on the field.
Haynes was also a fourth-round pick, out of Wake Forest, but his rookie season was sidetracked by sports hernia surgery.
Bills: Buffalo signed defensive tackle Corey Liuget to a one-year contract in a bid to shore up their run defense. Liuget appeared in three games with Oakland this season before his release last week.
Dolphins: Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche was released by Miami, which decided the former first-round pick couldn’t help its struggling defense. Nkemdiche signed with the Dolphins in August and played sparingly in the past two games. He was the 29th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, and they released him this summer.
Miami signed cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner and placed receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve because of a season-ending knee injury.
Chiefs: Team president Mark Donovan signed a long-term contract extension. Terms were not disclosed.
