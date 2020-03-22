Jets pick up Desir to fill gap at CB
The New York Jets added a stopgap piece to their shaky secondary on Sunday, agreeing to a one-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Pierre Desir.
Desir, 29, was cut by Indianapolis last week.
One day after the Jets cut starting cornerback Darryl Roberts, they landed his likely replacement.
Desir is expected to have the inside track on one of the starting outside cornerback jobs. The Jets, who also cut starter Trumaine Johnson last week, will be looking for more cornerback help this offseason.
Although Desir had career highs in interceptions and pass deflections last season, his coverage slipped. Opposing quarterbacks completed 64.9% of passes with a 96.5 passer rating against him in 2019, both worse than the year before. Desir also gave up five touchdowns in 2019.
Hoyer returning to Pats on one-year deal
Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, who was recently released by the Colts, will return to the New England Patriots on a one-year deal, ESPN, NFL Network and the Boston Globe reported Sunday.
Hoyer, 34, will be making his third stint with the Patriots, joining 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and five-year veteran Cody Kessler as the quarterbacks on the Patriots’ roster.
Stidham last summer beat out Hoyer for the No. 2 job behind Tom Brady, who left recently for Tampa Bay. Kessler was New England’s No. 3 quarterback last season, and Hoyer was picked up by the Colts.
The Patriots also reached a one-year deal with free agent linebacker Brandon Copeland, who played 60 career regular-season games with the Detroit Lions and the Jets.
Seattle picks up lineman Warmack
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks continue to stockpile offensive linemen in free agency, agreeing to terms with former first-rounder Chance Warmack.
Warmack has not played since 2018 when he appeared in nine games for Philadelphia. He sat out last season to reportedly get healthy after a series of injuries.
Warmack, 28, was part of the 2013 draft class and was considered the best interior offensive lineman that year coming out of Alabama. He was drafted 10th overall by Tennessee and started 46 of 48 possible games his first three seasons for the Titans.
But Warmack suffered a hand injury early in the 2016 season and played in just two games. The Titans opted not to pick up his fifth-year option and Warmack eventually signed with the Eagles, spending two seasons with Philadelphia.
Elsewhere
Bears: Chicago signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year deal.
Cardinals: Arizona re-signed safety Chris Banjo, a good special teams performer, and backup quarterback Brett Hundley.
