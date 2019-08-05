Jets get Lewis in deal with Ravens
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets on Monday acquired offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional seventh-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.
The deal is pending a physical. Lewis was recently taken off the Ravens’ physically-unable-to-perform list with a shoulder injury.
He started 10 games at guard last season for the Ravens and can also play tackle.
The move marks the second in five days by new Jets general manager Joe Douglas (Lee-Davis, Richmond) to upgrade New York’s offensive line. Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil came out of retirement and signed a one-year deal Saturday after passing his physical.
The Jets also said they claimed cornerback Alex Brown off waivers from the Eagles.
Bills OT Waddle out for the season
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A source with direct knowledge of the injury confirmed to The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle has a torn right quadriceps and is expected to miss the season.
The team hasn’t revealed the severity of the injury. Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott (William & Mary) said only that Waddle would miss practice a day after hurting his quadriceps. ESPN first reported the severity of the injury.
Waddle was hurt Sunday while working with the third-string offense.
Elsewhere
Falcons: Just when Kurt Benkert may have been on the verge of pushing to be Matt Ryan’s top backup this season, the former Virginia quarterback’s toe injury has forced Atlanta to look elsewhere for preseason depth.
Matt Simms, most recently the starter for the Atlanta Legends of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, was eager to seize the opportunity.
Simms, 30, was signed on Saturday after Benkert was hurt in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game loss to the Denver Broncos. Benkert has been scheduled for a second opinion on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury. Coach Dan Quinn said Sunday “it’s going to knock him out him for a while.”
Former UVA star Matt Schaub remains the favorite to retain the top backup job for the fourth straight year. Schaub is 38 and more depth was needed, if only for the preseason.
Broncos: Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, Denver’s top two receivers and SMU alumni, got into a heated exchange and scuffle during practice Monday.
Guard Ronald Leary eventually led Sutton , a second-year pro, away from Sanders , a 10-year veteran who’s making his way back from a torn Achilles tendon.
Colts: Indianapolis claimed running back D’Onta Foreman off waivers from Houston.
He was cut by the Texans on Sunday after coach Bill O’Brien expressed displeasure with Foreman, Houston’s third-round pick in 2016 out of Texas.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Foreman logged 85 carries for 326 yards and two scores and caught eight passes for 111 yard and one touchdown in two seasons with Houston.
Indy made room on the roster by cutting recently signed running back Keith Ford.
The Colts also could be without starting defensive end Jabaal Sheard indefinitely. Sheard hasn’t practiced since July 25 because of an injured knee. On Monday, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told reporters Sheard is still helping out in the meeting room.
Cowboys: Dallas waived tight end Rico Gathers, ending three years of progress with the club for the former Baylor basketball player who chose to pursue pro football over a shot at the NBA. Gathers’ status on the roster became more tenuous when 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten came out of retirement after a year in broadcasting.
