NEW YORK — Coach Adam Gase bolstered the New York Jets’ backfield depth by reuniting with an old friend.
The Jets agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran running back Frank Gore on Tuesday, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Gore, 36, played for Gase in Miami in 2018, proving to be a solid presence in a backfield committee.
Gore will join Le’Veon Bell and rookie La’Mical Perine this season.
Gore, the NFL’s third-leading all-time rusher (15,347 yards), will enter his 16th — and likely final — season playing for his third AFC East team in three years. Gore, who will turn 37 this month, had career lows in rushing yards (599) and yards per carry (3.6) in 16 games with the Bills last season.
Only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton are ahead of Gore on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. Gore played 10 seasons for the 49ers before bouncing from the Colts to the Dolphins to the Bills to his likely final destination in New York
Meanwhile, a source with direct knowledge of the decision said the Jets are placing wide receivers Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
The moves effectively ended each player’s season with the Jets, four months before the opener is scheduled.
Enunwa missed all but one game last season with a serious neck injury, his second in three seasons. Bellamy was sidelined the last nine games with a shoulder injury, prematurely ending his first year in New York.
Lynch signs one-year deal with Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch signed a one-year contract with Jacksonville, giving the Jaguars more depth in case disgruntled defender Yannick Ngakoue decides to skip part of the season.
Lynch played 16 games for Chicago last year, totaling six tackles and two sacks. Before his two seasons with the Bears, Lynch spent four years in San Francisco (2014-17).
The Jaguars also released running back Jeremy McNichols and defensive end Chuck Harris.
Lynch has played in 73 NFL games over six seasons, notching 105 tackles and 20 sacks.
Elsewhere
Ravens: Baltimore re-signed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to a one-year deal, bolstering its depth at a position of need with a well-respected, if injury-hampered, veteran.
McPhee, 31, had a strong season last year in his return to Baltimore. But after recording three sacks and six quarterback hits in six starts — only Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon had more sacks through mid-October — he tore his triceps in the Week 7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, ending his season.
Giants: New York claimed former Dallas Cowboys’ backup quarterback Cooper Rush on waivers. To make room on the 90-man roster, wide receiver Reggie White was waived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.