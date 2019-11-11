Jets TE Herndon out indefinitely
NEW YORK — New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon will be out indefinitely with a broken rib and guard Brian Winters has a dislocated shoulder that will likely end his season.
Herndon made his season debut Sunday, catching one pass for 7 yards in the Jets’ 34-27 win over the Giants.
The second-year tight end was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and then was sidelined four more with a hamstring injury.
Coach Adam Gase said Monday that the injury is in a spot where it could get worse if Herndon continues to play. Herndon had X-rays at MetLife Stadium after the game and a CT scan Monday, revealing the extent of the injury.
Winters was hurt in the third quarter Sunday and was replaced by Tom Compton. The right guard injured his shoulder in the preseason opener and missed time during training camp.
The Jets will meet the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
Eagles give Brooks four-year extension
Guard Brandon Brooks and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to four-year contract extension through 2024 worth $56.2 million iwth $30 million, NFL.com reported Monday. The deal makes Brooks the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks is the league’s top run blocking offensive lineman and the No. 1 guard in pass blocking. His 99.4 pass blocking efficiency ranks No. 2 in the NFL among all offensive linemen.
The Eagles also again signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who played for Philadelphia in 2018.
Elsewhere
Browns: Coach Freddie Kitchens said wide receiver Antonio Callaway‘s benching was a one-game punishment. Callaway didn’t play in Sunday’s 19-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills after being a surprising healthy scratch despite quarterback Baker Mayfield saying the receiver had been included in the game plan.
Kitchens did not divulge his reasons for sitting Callaway, who was suspended four games earlier this season by the NFL for violating the league’s drug policy.
Broncos: Denver is bringing rookie quarterback Drew Lock back to practice Tuesday to see if he’s going to be able to play this season.
The second-round draft pick from Missouri went on injured reserve to start the season after spraining his right thumb in an Aug. 19 preseason game against San Francisco.
His return will start a 21-day clock in which the Broncos (3-6) must decide whether to put him on the active roster or send him back to IR, ending his season and delaying his evaluation until 2020.
Saints: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. His status is week to week.
Chiefs: Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee that likely is season-ending.
