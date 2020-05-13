The NFL on Wednesday extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May, a source familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The previous deadline was Friday. NFL teams normally would be holding Organized Team Activities during May, followed by June minicamps. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, such activities have been done remotely.
Coaching and training staffs have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications instead of at team facilities, which have been closed since late March. Those virtual meetings can occur for four hours per day, four days per week.
Teams can send up to $1,500 to each player to purchase equipment.
All 32 teams must submit plans for reopening their facilities to the league by Friday, though no dates for such reopenings are set. Offseason workouts (OTAs and minicamps) must end by June 26, a week or so later than usual. That, of course, could change depending on developments with the pandemic.
Greenbrier eyed for training facility
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several NFL teams are eyeing a resort owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as a potential training facility during the andemic, a spokesman for the retreat said Wednesday.
The Greenbrier, a lavish resort in southern West Virginia, has previously hosted training camps for New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans. Although several teams have contacted the resort, no franchise has signed on to practice there this year, hotel spokesman Cam Huffman said.
Justice, a Republican billionaire thought to be the state’s richest man, bought the resort out of bankruptcy in 2009. The Greenbrier has been closed since March 19 because of the pandemic.
The Greenbrier’s practice facility includes two natural grass practice fields, a synthetic field, and a 55,000-square-foot building with kitchen and dining facilities, meeting rooms, weight and locker rooms, training and physical therapy accommodations. At an elevation of 2,000 feet, the location offers a cooler climate than some NFL teams’ training camps in the summer.
The Arizona Cardinals practiced there for a three-day stretch in 2015.
Whitmer: Don’t count on big crowds for Lions
The NFL may be planning for a “traditional” season this fall with stadiums full of fans, but chances are that won’t be the case for the Detroit Lions and other professional and college teams in the state.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a radio interview she does not expect to see capacity crowds at events this fall because of the pandemic.
“There is reason to feel some confidence here,” Whitmer said.. “But we also have to measure [people’s] expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall.”
Asked to expand on her comments, deputy press secretary Bobby Leddy indicated in an email Wednesday that stadiums full of fans might not return until a vaccine is in place.
Most major professional and college sports have been halted around the globe, though some European soccer leagues, Major League Baseball, the NBA and NHL are exploring ways to start or finish their seasons.
Ford Field lists a capacity crowd of 65,000 for Lions games, and stadiums at Michigan State (75,005) and Michigan (107,601) typically host even larger crowds.
Pouncey cleared medically to return
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Mike Pouncey said he is ready to go whenever NFL teams are allowed to return to their facilities to hold workouts or training camp.
The Los Angeles Chargers center said he has been cleared to return by doctors who did his neck surgery. Pouncey played in just five games last season before undergoing surgery in October.
Pouncey is training with his brother at a private gym in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and he said he is doing the same type of offseason conditioning that he has normally done.
Pouncey will be one of the few returning players on a Chargers offensive line that has seen many changes. Los Angeles traded left tackle Russell Okung to Carolina for right guard Trai Turner and signed right tackle Bryan Bulaga in free agency.
