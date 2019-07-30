WESTFIELD, Ind. — Andrew Luck‘s injured left leg isn’t getting better.
So the Indianapolis Colts are sitting down their biggest star.
Luck missed Tuesday’s practice in suburban Indianapolis after telling coaches his strained calf felt worse following the first week of training camp. Coach Frank Reich said Luck would be sidelined at least three more days and would miss next week’s preseason opener at Buffalo.
“I’ve made progress ever since I started working on this issue, but the progress wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough,” Luck said.
The Colts have been playing it safe with Luck since he got hurt in the spring.
He missed the team’s offseason workouts, didn’t even throw to teammates on the West Coast leading into camp as he usually does and was limited to individual drills and 7-on-7 work last week.
Apparently, it hasn’t helped.
On Sunday, Luck walked with a slight limp between plays and missed some throws. After everybody took Monday off, Luck met with Reich and the team’s medical staff and explained he still felt soreness in the leg and pain around his ankle.
Collier carted off
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a right leg injury.
Collier was rushing the passer during a team session when he grabbed at his lower leg. The team didn’t offer specifics on the injury after practice Tuesday.
Cowboys, Elliott sued in wreck case
A man who was involved in a car crash with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in January 2017 is suing the team and Elliott for $20 million, according to a report by TMZ.com.
The suit alleges that the Cowboys conspired with Frisco (Texas) Police “to cover up the details of the wreck at the time.”
Ronnie Hill, who was driving a BMW 750 when it was side-swiped by Elliott’s GMC Yukon SUV, alleges Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown rushed to the scene of the accident and told him that the team “would take care of everything.”
The accident occurred four days before the Cowboys’ playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. According to the suit, Elliott was headed to Cowboys’ practice and was running late. Hill alleges Elliott ran a red light.
Crowder is cleared after injury scare
NEW YORK — Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been cleared by the team to practice after an injury scare.
Crowder hurt his left foot during practice Monday and walked with a limp as he left the field. Tests apparently came back clear of bad news.
Crowder signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with Washington.
Also Tuesday, the Jets signed offensive lineman Ryan Anderson and cornerback Dee Delaney, and waived linebacker Jeff Allison and offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn.
Fitzpatrick ahead of Rosen for Dolphins’ job
DAVIE, Fla. — Josh Rosen is looking like a backup, and the perennial problem of bad blocking has prompted a coaching staff change less than a week into training camp.
Otherwise, the Miami Dolphins’ offense is taking shape nicely.
Rosen joined the Dolphins in April as their latest hope to become a franchise quarterback. But on Tuesday, coach Brian Flores said journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has emerged as the front-runner for the starting job.
“Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way,” Flores said. “He has been more productive.”
Fitzpatrick has practiced well while working behind a patchwork line with four positions open. The situation up front became more unsettled Monday when Flores fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and replaced him with Dave DeGuglielmo, who had been an analyst for the coaching staff.
Elsewhere
Saints: New Orleans is giving former Redskins running back Robert Kelley a chance to get back in the NFL after two injury-plagued seasons.
Kelley, who also played for Tulane, is a New Orleans native who has been living in his hometown. He practiced with the Saints for the first time on Tuesday and said it took him a little more than 15 minutes to reach Saints headquarters after the club called him about signing a contract.
Falcons: For the second straight year, Julio Jones will sit out Atlanta’s full preseason schedule.
Jones said Tuesday he will be coaching the team’s younger wide receivers in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio.
Jones and the Falcons continue to negotiate a contract extension. Jones said his preseason plan has nothing to do with those talks.
Jones has been working his way back from a foot injury in training camp.
Lions: Detroit signed free agent defensive tackle Fredrick Jones and released wide receiver Brandon Reilly.
Jones spent some of this offseason with the New York Jets after going undrafted out of Florida State. Reilly was an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent time on Buffalo’s active roster but has never appeared in an NFL game.
Bears: Chicago removed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the PUP list and he is expected to begin practicing Tuesday.
Clinton-Dix suffered a knee sprain in minicamp in June and has not been on the field yet at training camp.
Browns: Cleveland will honor Hall of Fame quarterback Otto Graham with a statue outside FirstEnergy Stadium.
Graham played 10 seasons with Cleveland, leading the Browns to a title game in each one. With Graham, the Browns won four All-America Football Conference championships (1946, 1947, 1948, 1949) and three NFL championships (1950, 1954, 1955).
Graham died in 2003 at 82.
The Browns will unveil the statue in September. It will be the second by the team, following one of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown in 2016.
Suit dismissed: A judge dismissed the last of three federal lawsuits targeting Roger Goodell and other NFL officials over officiating at January’s NFC title game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. That leaves one state court lawsuit pending over game officials’ failure to call a blatant penalty at a crucial point, helping the Rams advance to the Super Bowl.
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan‘s ruling Tuesday rejected arguments that people who bought tickets to the game are entitled to damage payments.
Related federal lawsuits were dismissed earlier this year. The Louisiana state court suit survives and could result in Goodell being questioned about the game under oath.
