Mack’s injury yields chance for Wilkins
INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Wilkins embraces playing a bigger role in the Indianapolis Colts’ offense.
The second-year running back is about to get his chance.
With Marlon Mack out indefinitely because of a fractured right hand, Wilkins and Jonathan Williams will share the bulk of the carries starting Thursday night at Houston.
“We have some great running backs around here, we just have to fill in,” Wilkins said Monday. “We’re confident.”
They should be given the Colts’ ability to overcome obstacles all season. The 33-13 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday was just the latest example.
Mack continually hurt Jacksonville’s defense, racking up 109 yards and one touchdown before hurting his hand on a 20-yard run in the third quarter. But when he left, the Colts stayed the course — even with Wilkins inactive because of an ankle injury.
They plugged in Williams, who had only 32 carries in his first 3½ seasons, and Williams responded by running for a career-high 116 yards on 13 carries. Indy (6-4) finished with 264 yards rushing, its highest total since 2004, and produced two 100-yard rushers for the first time since October 1985.
So when coach Frank Reich said Monday that Mack already undergone a “procedure” on his hand, Reich didn’t even give a second thought about how the Colts cope without their top runner.
“More than likely that’s how it will play out, Jonathan and Jordan will split that role, but we love Nyheim [Hines] running the ball, too,” he said.
Trubisky’s hip hurt
in Bears’ loss to Rams
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Whatever chance the Chicago Bears had to make something of their season is just about gone.
A 17-7 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night all but assured the defending NFC North champions will miss the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. And it was as ugly and as painful as any.
“Just offensively, I know that we have the pieces and everything,” coach Matt Nagy said. “We just haven’t had that one game where it’s just been four quarters of just fireworks. It just hasn’t happened.”
What the Bears (4-6) have is five losses in the past six games and virtually no shot at the postseason after winning the NFC North at 12-4. They hoped to put together a win streak coming off a 7-point victory over Detroit.
Instead, the Bears blew several big opportunities in the early going. The offense stalled. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky struggled and sat out Chicago’s final drive, throwing his status for this week’s game against the New York Giants into question.
The switch fueled speculation that he was benched in favor of Chase Daniel. Nagy, however, insisted it was because of a right hip pointer.
He said Trubisky was hurt when he took a knee from Michael Brockers as Troy Hill sacked him near the end of the second quarter. Though he led an 80-yard touchdown drive early in the third, his hip tightened as the game wore on.
Richardson: Rudolph deserved sanction
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson believes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph deserved to be punished for his role in Myles Garrett striking him with a helmet.
Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his violent actions and he’ll have his appeal heard Wednesday. As the Browns returned to practice Monday without their best defensive player, Richardson said Rudolph should have been disciplined for grabbing Garrett’s face mask and scratching him.
Richardson didn’t condone his teammate’s behavior. However, he said Rudolph “can’t antagonize a fight and then claim bullying. ... you get what’s coming to you. He was protecting himself. I don’t blame him. Guy keeps rushing me, even with the helmet off, he’s asking for it. Just leave it at that.”
Richardson believes Garrett “has a leg to stand on” with his appeal.
Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn’t have to put up money for his mouth.
Mayfield won his appeal and won’t have to pay a $12,500 fine he received from the NFL last month for criticizing officials.
Following Cleveland’s 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 13, Mayfield called the officiating “pretty bad” and he was particularly critical of a blindside block penalty called against Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
Elsewhere
Eagles: Philadelphia right tackle Lane Johnson is in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s loss to New England in the first half.
Bengals: Coach Zac Taylor said wide receiver Auden Tate suffered a cervical strain and is concussion protocol after a hard hit in Cincinnati’s loss to Oakland on Sunday.
Chiefs: Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve.
