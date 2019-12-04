EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was kept out of practice Wednesday with a high right ankle sprain, and coach Pat Shurmur said Eli Manning “very likely” will start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Shurmur added that Manning could be the starter for the rest of the season. The rookie Jones has been the starter since the third game of the season, which Giants won 32-31 at Tampa Bay. They beat Washington the next week and have lost eight straight games since. The first-round draft pick has completed 61% of his passes (228 of 370) for 2,374 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Jones stood on the sideline Wednesday wearing a boot on his right foot. Manning, the team’s starter since 2004, started for the first two games this season, completing 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.
Ross, Dalton are back
together for Bengals
CINCINNATI — John Ross III spent a couple of weeks catching passes from Andy Dalton on the scout team during Bengals practices, something neither of them imagined doing when the season began.
Ross was recovering from a shoulder injury. Dalton was banished to backup role while coach Zac Taylor got a look at rookie Ryan Finley for three games.
Ross and Dalton put their time to good use, re-establishing their timing on pass routes. They’re back together again Sunday when the Bengals (1-11) play in Cleveland (5-7) with an offense that’s starting to look familiar.
“It was fun,” Ross said. “Once I got clear [to practice], Andy was fired up. I was fired up.”
The Bengals set a club record by dropping their first 11 games, with the offense struggling to run the ball or complete deep passes. They lost both of their deep threats when A.J. Green tore his left ankle during training camp and Ross landed hard on his right shoulder and dislocated it during a 27-3 loss in Pittsburgh the fourth week of the season.
It was an especially difficult setback for Ross, a first-round pick who missed 16 games his first two seasons because of shoulder, knee and groin injuries. He was sidelined for much of camp this year with a hamstring injury, but finally emerged as a threat in the first four games.
Ross had 16 catches for 328 yards — a 20.5 average — with three touchdowns, including a 55-yarder in the season opener in Seattle and a 66-yarder in the second week against San Francisco. Two weeks later, he was back to rehabilitating an injury.
Prescott says Cowboys
need action, not words
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Dak Prescott saw no need for strong words or fiery speeches.
The Dallas Cowboys have lost six of nine since a 3-0 start, and all their star quarterback cares about is finding a way to win consistently again.
They will try to get headed back in the right direction when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in a matchup between disappointing 6-6 teams that made the playoffs last season.
“Talk is cheap right? We’ve talked a lot,” Prescott said. “We’ve talked a bunch and got ourselves right to where we are. In a moment like this, I say hell with the talking and I’m going to do more. I’m going to work harder and if you’re a young guy looking for somebody to figure it out, how to do it, yeah, look at me and some of these other guys because that’s exactly what we’re doing — putting our head down focusing and doubling down on ourselves.”
Surgery for Panthers’
Newton set for next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have surgery on his injured left foot next week, interim coach Perry Fewell said.
Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason and started two games in the regular season before being placed on injured reserve.
Fewell said he had no other details about the procedure or how long it will take for Newton to recover.
Fewell also said Kyle Allen will continue to start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Falcons.
