Mayock frustrated with Brown’s behavior
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock told disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown it’s time to decide whether he’s “all in or all out” about playing this season after losing a fight with the NFL over his helmet.
Mayock expressed his frustration that Brown didn’t participate in practice Sunday despite being healed from the frost-bitten feet that have sidelined him for most of training camp.
Brown also lost a grievance with the league to allow him to use a helmet that is no longer certified as safe. Brown had hoped to find a newer version of his preferred helmet that could be approved, but Pro Football Talk reported that the league determined the helmet failed a test.
Giants’ Tate goes into concussion protocol
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate III on Sunday was placed in concussion protocol.
Tate sustained the concussion Friday night in the Giants’ 32-13 preseason victory over the Chicago Bears. It was not known how long the 10-year veteran will be kept out of practice.
It was not a great week for Tate, who learned earlier in the week that his appeal of a four-game suspension to start the season was upheld by the NFL office. Tate insisted that his failed drug test was due to him taking the fertility drug clomiphene.
Elsewhere
Bears: Chicago’s kicking competition is over for now, with Eddy Pineiro the winner. The Bears said Sunday that Elliott Fry was released after an offseason and preseason competition with Pineiro and several other kickers.
The Bears have been looking for a kicker since cutting Cody Parkey following his double-doink field goal miss of 43 yards in their 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Pineiro kicked in college at Florida. He was on injured reserve last season in Oakland.
Colts: Indianapolis will put receiver Daurice Fountain on season-ending injured reserve with a dislocated and fractured left ankle.
The second-year receiver was injured on a running play during Thursday’s joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.
Fountain had surgery on Friday. He played in only one game in 2018 after being drafted in the fifth round.
