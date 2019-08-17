McCown ends retirement, joins Eagles as backup QB Josh McCown’s retirement lasted two months. The Philadelphia Eagles signed the 40-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal on Saturday. He is coming out of retirement to join his 11th team and play his 17th season. McCown provides insurance behind Carson Wentz, who has finished the past two seasons on the sideline because of injuries. The Eagles already lost two quarterbacks in the first two preseason games. Nate Sudfeld broke his left wrist and is expected to return in September. Cody Kessler left Thursday night’s game with a head injury. Rookie Clayton Thorson was the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz before McCown ended his brief retirement. McCown was 23-53 as a starter, including 5-11 with the Jets over the past two seasons. He’s completed 60.2% of his passes, has thrown 98 touchdowns, 82 interceptions and has a 79.7 passer rating. Jaguars’ Lee comes off PUP list
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee practiced Saturday for the first time since tearing three ligaments in his left knee last preseason.
Lee was removed from the physically-unable-to-perform list and took part in drills for the first time since getting carted off the field during the team’s third exhibition game in 2018. His knee buckled when Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee made a helmet-first tackle in the first quarter.
Lee spent the next 51 weeks trying to get back on the field.
He said his goal is to be ready for the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City. He added that he still doesn’t have full feeling in the lower part of his leg, just above the ankle.
Ravens’ Young weighs options on neck injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young is still weighing his options with his recent neck injury, coach John Harbaugh said Saturday.
Young, who signed a three-year, $25.8 million contract extension in February, suffered the injury during practice and he did not play in the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
Young must decide whether to have season-ending surgery or possibly start the season on injured reserve with the hope of returning later.
After spending the 2017 season on injured reserve with a torn ACL, Young played in 15 games last season despite being bothered by a groin injury. The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2016 draft from Temple.
Jets put Williamson on IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets placed linebacker Avery Williamson on season-ending injured reserve and signed former Ravens and Patriots linebacker Albert McClellan.
Williamson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the second quarter of the team’s 22-10 preseason win at Atlanta on Thursday night.
Elsewhere
Bucs: Tampa Bay signed general manager Jason Licht to a five-year contract extension through 2023. Licht has been the Buccaneers’ general manager since 2014.
Raiders: Oakland re-signed free agent offensive lineman Cameron Hunt. The third-year lineman has yet to make his NFL debut but is beginning his third stint with Oakland. — From wire reports
