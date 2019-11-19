Miami drops Walton in wake of arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins released suspended running back Mark Walton on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested on charges of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the head.
Police in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Davie said in a report that officers went to a home at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, where Walton’s girlfriend told them he had pushed her against the wall and punched her several times in the face and head, leaving her with a swollen left eye.
The woman told officers she is five weeks pregnant with the couple’s child and had told Walton about the pregnancy on Sunday. Walton, 22, was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person, a felony with a 15-year maximum sentence. It was his fourth arrest in less than a year.
Because this is a domestic-violence charge, Walton will have to appear before a judge before he can be released and he was not listed on the court’s Tuesday afternoon calendar.
The Dolphins announced Walton’s release less than seven hours after his arrest. The second-year player had served two games of a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance-abuse policies following three arrests last offseason in his hometown of Miami.
Burnett goes on IR
CLEVELAND — The Browns placed starting safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon, another setback for Cleveland’s defense.
Burnett got hurt during Thursday night’s victory over Pittsburgh. He had five tackles and an interception against one of his former teams before leaving in the second quarter.
The loss of Burnett complicates things for the Browns, who could be without star defensive end Myles Garrett for the remainder of the season following his indefinite suspension for hitting Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet.
The Browns may also be missing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph.
Elsewhere
Patriots: New England activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn from injured reserve in hopes of bolstering its injury-plagued offensive line.
In addition, the Patriots laced rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with ankle and hamstring injuries.
Wynn started the first two games of the season before suffering a foot injury in the first quarter of New England’s 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15.
Broncos: Denver placed fullback Andy Janovich (elbow) on injured reserve and signed tight end Orson Charles.
Texans: Coach Bill O’Brien said cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring0 and Will Fuller (hamstring), who have missed significant time, will be game-time decisions for Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.