FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton (22) warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins have released troubled running back Mark Walton, saying he had been involved in an unspecified police matter. Tuesday’s, Nov. 19, 2019, announcement came as the second-year player served a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)