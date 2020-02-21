NFLPA seeking further talks on labor deal
NEW YORK — NFL player representatives decided Friday to not vote on a new labor deal approved by team owners.
Instead, the NFL Players Association is seeking more negotiations with the league next week.
“Today the NFLPA Board of Players Representatives did not take a vote on the principal terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement,” the union said. “Our player leadership looks forward to meeting with NFL management again next week before the board take a vote shortly after.”
The union’s executive committee voted 6-5 early Friday to recommend rejecting the terms of the new CBA that NFL owners approved Thursday.
Eventually, the entire NFL Players Association membership must vote on an agreement.
The owners’ proposal features a 17-game season, shorter preseason, larger rosters and limits on the number of international games. Objections to an expanded regular season are considered the main stumbling block for player approval.
Several sources familiar with the terms say they feature increases in minimum salaries, changes in practice squad makeup and eligibility, and reduced offseason and preseason requirements as pivotal parts of the deal.
An expansion of the playoffs to seven teams in each conference, with only the top seed in the AFC and NFC getting a first-round bye, can be instituted by the league without any negotiations — as long as the postseason remains in a four-week format. Several owners are strongly in favor of doing so regardless of the CBA status.
Bears drop Gabriel
and Amukamara
CHICAGO — The Bears will head to the scouting combine in Indianapolis next week in search of a starting cornerback and a vertical threat on offense.
The Bears on Friday released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, who started 42 games for them over the last three seasons, and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel. By making the moves now, the Bears allow the players to get a head start on finding new employment.
Chicago, meanwhile, signed tight end Demetrius Harris to a one-year contract.
The 6-foot-7 Harris has 72 receptions for 754 and nine touchdowns over six seasons with Kansas City (2014-18) and Cleveland (2019). He caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season and was released by the Browns on Monday.
Jaguars apply options on Conley and Wilson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised contract options on receiver Chris Conley and free safety Jarrod Wilson, potentially eliminating two areas of need heading into free agency and the draft.
The Jaguars now have Conley under contract through 2020 and Wilson through 2021.
Conley had a career year in 2019, finishing with 47 receptions for 775 yards and averaging 16.5 yards a catch.
Wilson started all 16 games last season and led the team with 73 tackles.
