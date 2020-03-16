SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers locked up one star defensive lineman with a long-term contract and made plans to deal another to add a needed draft pick and salary-cap room.
The defending NFC champion Niners signed defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a five-year contract worth up to $85 million on Monday to keep him off the open market and then immediately agreed to a deal to send defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis.
The 49ers will acquire the No. 13 overall pick in this year’s draft in the deal. Buckner will receive a new contract worth an average of $21 million a year, a source said on condition of anonymity because neither the trade nor the contract can become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday.
It was a dramatic series of moves for a Niners team that rode the strength of the defensive line to the Super Bowl. But with Armstead needing a new contract as a potential free agent, it proved too difficult to keep him and Buckner.
Buckner was owed about $12.4 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and was seeking a long-term deal that would make him the second-highest paid defensive tackle to the Rams’ Aaron Donald.
Buckner had a career-high 12 sacks in 2018 and then had 7½ last season as part of perhaps the league’s top defensive lines with Armstead and edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.
RT Conklin reaches three-year, $42 million deal with Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Free agent right tackle Jack Conklin agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
Conklin, perhaps the best tackle available on this year’s market, will get $30 million guaranteed and earn $20 million in his first year, Rosenhaus said.
The No. 8 overall pick in 2016, when he was an All-Pro, Conklin spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The 25-year-old started all 16 games last season and helped block for NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
The Browns also placed a second-round tender on running back Kareem Hunt and agreed to a deals with Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper (four years, $42 million) and quarterback Case Keenum (three years, $18 million).
The Browns also released veteran safety Morgan Burnett. He tore an Achilles tendon last season and missed the final six games.
Denver gets Glasgow
with four-year contract
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos agreed to a four-year, $44 million free agent contract with offensive guard Graham Glasgow.
Although the versatile Glasgow can also play center and Broncos incumbent Connor McGovern is set to hit free agency, Glasgow will get his first look at guard following the Broncos’ decision to cut ties with oft-injured right guard Ronald Leary.
Glasgow has started 58 games in four season with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the third round out of Michigan in 2016.
Dolphins pick up Lawson, Flowers, Van Noy in market
The Miami Dolphins look to seize on a misstep made by one of their AFC East rivals.
Last year, the Buffalo Bills decided against triggering the fifth-year option on Shaq Lawson’s contract, which made the 2016 first-round pick an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
On Monday, the Dolphins agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million contract with the former Clemson standout, who contributed 32 tackles and 6½ sacks in the 15 games he played for Buffalo last season.
Former Washington Redskins offensive lineman Ereck Flowers also agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins.
Flowers has played in 75 games, including 71 starts, during his five-year career after being drafted by the New York Giants with the ninth pick in 2015.
He primarily played left tackle during his career, which also included an eight-game stint with Jacksonville in 2018 before he shifted to left guard with the Redskins, starting all 16 games last season.
Late Monday, linebacker Kyle Van Noy agreed to a $51 million, four-year contract with Miami. Van Noy started the past three seasons for New England and totaled 15½ sacks, including a career-high 6½ last year.
Ravens deal tight end Hurst
to Falcons for draft picks
The Baltiimore Ravens traded tight end Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick to Atlanta for the Falcons’ second- and fifth-round picks, according to media reports.
Hurst, the Ravens’ top draft pick in 2018 and one of the NFL’s higher-rated tight ends, became expendable with the emergence and production of starters Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. In return, general manager Eric DeCosta now will have three of the top 60 picks in the draft: the Ravens’ first- and second-round selections, and the Falcons’ No. 55 overall.
Cowboys’ Prescott, Titans’ Henry top franchise-tag list
The Dallas Cowboys placed their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.
By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will work to get a deal with Amari Cooper before the receiver becomes an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts on Wednesday.
Tennessee tagged Derrick Henry as its franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season.
The Titans on Monday used the nonexclusive franchise tag on Henry. That means Henry still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks. The Titans also have until July 15 to sign Henry to a long-term deal, or he will be paid $10.2 million in 2020.
Other franchise tags were placed on Shaquil Barrett, the NFL sacks leader with Tampa Bay last season; Kansas City’s Chris Jones, a Pro Bowl defensive tackle; Cincinnati wideout A.J. Green; New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams; Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree; New England Patriots left guard Joe Thuney; and Minnesota safety Anthony Harris (Virginia). In all, NFL teams applied 14 franchise tags, the most in eight years.
Redskins re-sign Bostic
The Washington Redskins agreed to re-sign inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a $6.6 million, two-year deal.
Bostic is staying with Washington after just one season. He was tied for second on the team with 105 tackles in 2019. Bostic is entering his seventh pro season after previously spending time with the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. He has 419 tackles and 6½ sacks in 86 regular-season games.
The Redskins also will sign guard Wes Schweitzer. Schweitzer is going into his fourth NFL season after spending the first three with Atlanta.
Elsewhere
Giants: New York landed Panthers free agent corner James Bradberry on a three-year, $45 million deal. Giants GM Dave Gettleman drafted Bradberry, 26, in the second round in 2016 while serving as the Panthers GM. The fifth-year veteran was considered a top-10 corner on this year’s market.
Packers: Linebacker Christian Kirksey agreed to terms on a deal with Green Bay less than a week after the Cleveland Browns released him. NFL Network said Kirksey would be getting a two-year, $16 million contract.
Kirksey, 27, played six seasons with Cleveland, where he collected 148 tackles in 2016 and 138 more in 2017. He struggled with injuries the last two years.
Falcons: Atlanta relased two former Pro Bowl players, running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant, plus two more veterans, offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker.
Watson retires again: Ben Watson is hanging up his cleats for the second time. The 39-year-old tight end announced his retirement in a message on Twitter on Monday, marking the end of a 15-year NFL career that included two stints in New England, as well as stops in Cleveland, New Orleans and Baltimore.
Cowboys: Dallas re-signed tight end Blake Jarwin, giving its fourth-year player a $24 million, three-year contract with $9 million guaranteed. Jarwin had 365 yards receiving and three touchdowns last season.
Steelers: Longtime Pittsburgh offensive lineman Ramon Foster, 34, is retiring. The 11-year veteran made the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Tennessee in 2009. He became a steadying force on a unit that evolved into one of the league’s best, helping pave the way for an offense that led Pittsburgh to four straight playoff appearances from 2014 to 2017.
Raiders: Free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski agreed to a contract with Las Vegas. Kwiatkoski, 26, was a fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2016. He had his most extensive playing time last year when he had career bests with 76 tackles, three sacks and one interception.
Colts: Indianapolis released defensive tackle Margus Hunt and will re-sign receiver Daurice Fountain.
Bills: Buffalo re-signed offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year contract.
