CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers agreed Monday to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, a source familiar with the contract negotiation told The Associated Press, making McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the NFL.
Details on how much of the contract is fully guaranteed were unavailable.
McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and hauled in 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.
McCaffrey, 23, had one year left on his current contract.
The new deal puts McCaffrey ahead of Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott as the highest-paid running back in the league. Elliott is making $15 million per season.
The former first-round draft pick has been a spectacular selection for the Panthers, amassing 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in three seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards receiving and rushing in his first three seasons.
ESPN, NFL Network
to air draft together
NEW YORK — ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year’s NFL draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days.
The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas but has been moved because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will now originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn.
Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio but will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other reporters and analysts will report remotely from home. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y.
ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.
Elsewhere
49ers: San Francisco re-signed cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett to one-year contracts. Both Johnson and Verrett played sparingly for San Francisco last season but were brought back for depth in the secondary.
Rams: Los Angeles signed kickers Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis as potential replacements for longtime incumbent Greg Zuerlein. Neither kicker has appeared in an NFL game, but both have had tryouts with NFL teams.
Raiders: Linebacker Nicholas Morrow signed his restricted free agent tender with Las Vegas. The Raiders placed a second-round tender on Morrow last month worth about $3.2 million.
That allowed them to match any contract offer Morrow received from another team or they would get a second-round pick as compensation.
