CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are in for a change.
For the first time in its history, Carolina hired a head coach directly from the college ranks and one with an offensive background. The Panthers have hired Matt Rhule as the franchise’s fifth full-time head coach, a source with knowledge of the decision told the Observer on Tuesday morning.
The Panthers confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.
Rhule spent the past three seasons as Baylor’s head coach, leading the Bears to an 11-3 record and the Sugar Bowl in 2019 after the team went 1-11 just two years prior.
Rhule, 44, reportedly signed a seven-year contract worth up to $70 million, according to ESPN.
The Panthers and Rhule agreed to a deal one day after owner David Tepper and other team executives met with him at his home in Waco, Texas.
When Tepper met with the media following the firing of former coach Ron Rivera last month, he spoke on why a college coach would not be his first choice and the difficulties that can come from the transition to the professional ranks.
“I do understand the difficulty of the transition, though,” Tepper said. “That doesn’t mean I’m closing it off, but you got to understand anybody that’s been around football understands the difficulty of that transition from the college game to here, and different demands here.”
But Rhule is no stranger to tough transitions. He took over the Baylor program marred in sexual-assault scandals under former head coach Art Briles, who was fired one season earlier, and quickly changed the culture. He led the Bears to the Big 12 championship in 2019 during one of the best seasons in program history. While they lost to Oklahoma in that game, 2019 marked the school’s first Big 12 championship appearance. Baylor also became the first Power Five program to go from 11 losses to 11 wins within two seasons under Rhule.
Judge is surprising choice for Giants
NEW YORK — The New York Giants made a surprising head coaching hire on Tuesday in the wake of preferred candidate Matt Rhule’s stiff-arm of their franchise, landing on Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge.
They also reportedly requested to interview fired Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to be Judge’s offensive coordinator, which would put an experienced coach the Giants have long coveted close to the big chair.
Sources said Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale had reason to believe he was the leader in the clubhouse for the Giants’ job as late as Monday evening, when the New York native Rhule chose the Panthers before even interviewing with his hometown team.
Judge, 38, who had an offer to coach his alma mater, Mississippi State, suddenly was reported as the Giants’ next head coach to succeed the fired Pat Shurmur.
Players who know Judge said he’s “a smart coach” and “a hard worker” who also commands respect because he is “a proven winner.”
Judge won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2014, 2016 and 2018. And he won two national championships on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff in 2009 and 2011.
He’s been with the Patriots since 2012, first as special teams assistant (2012-14) and then as special teams coordinator (2015-19). New England ranked in the top 10 among the league’s special teams units in all five of his seasons as coordinator.
This season, though, he handled both special teams and wide receivers, and New England’s outside wideouts were a huge weakness of their team.
Ingram, three other Ravens miss practice
BALTIMORE — As the Ravens held their first practice Tuesday in advance of Saturday night’s AFC semifinal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, running back Mark Ingram (calf injury) was one of four players who did not participate.
Last week, coach John Harbaugh said Ingram, who suffered a “mild-to-moderate” calf strain Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns, was “on track” to play Saturday and “should be practicing next week, full speed.”
But as he spoke to reporters Tuesday before practice, Harbaugh wouldn’t expand on Ingram when asked about his status. “We’re not talking about any injuries this week,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll just wait and see.”
Offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (shoulder), cornerback Jimmy Smith (not injury-related) and safety Earl Thomas III (not injury-related) also missed practice.
