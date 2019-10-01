CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday placed veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short on injured reserve. The team said Short will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff and will miss the rest of the season.
Short was injured in the team’s Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay and has missed the last two games. The two-time Pro Bowler briefly returned to practice the following week, but took his pads off midway through. Short has not practiced since.
“KK has done everything he could possibly do to try to play these past two games,” general manager Marty Hurney said, “but we have made the decision that it is in the best long-term interest of KK and the team that he undergo surgery to fix his shoulder and focus on his rehab and get ready for next season.”
Short was to pair with fellow Pro Bowlers Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe on the defensive line in the Panthers’ new 3-4 base front. Coach Ron Rivera said the team hasn’t played much of that package because of the spread offenses Carolina has faced during the first month of the season.
Short will finish the year with four tackles, one of them for loss, and three quarterback hits. Former first-round pick Vernon Butler Jr. and Kyle Love have filled in for Short against Arizona and Houston.
In response to the loss of Short, the Panthers have signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. to the active roster off their practice squad.
Ross is sidelined
in Bengals’ road loss
Cincinnati Bengals wideout John Ross is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday night’s 27-3 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ross left the game in the fourth quarter after an 11-yard reception. Ross’ setback is a blow to the winless Bengals’ offense, which was already missing star receiver A.J. Green (ankle).
For the Steelers (1-3), quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 229 yards and two scores, and running back, part-time wide receiver and occasional wildcat quarterback Jaylen Samuels accounted for 134 yards of total offense and a 2-yard touchdown run. James Conner emerged from an early funk to run for 42 yards and catch eight passes for 83 yards and a score.
The defense sacked Andy Dalton eight times and held the Bengals scoreless over the final 51 minutes.
Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor became the second first-year coach to drop his first four games with the Bengals. Sam Wyche started 0-5 in 1984 but helped his team rebound to an 8-8 finish. Taylor’s task of getting Cincinnati back to respectability will be far harder if he can’t figure out a way to protect Dalton.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Conner (ankle) and defensive lineman Cam Heyward (quad) will be limited in practice this week after sustaining injuries against the Bengals.
Elsewhere
Cardinals: Arizona re-signed kick returner Pharoh Cooper, who was a return specialist in 2017 with the Rams. Cooper played part of the 2018 season with the Cardinals. He was with the Bengals to start the current season but was cut on Sept. 18.
Redskins: Washington released receiver Robert Davis from the active roster and cornerback Adonis Alexander (Virginia Tech) from the practice squad.
Ravens: Baltimore waived outside linebacker Tim Williams. Williams, a third-round pick from Alabama in the 2017 NFL draft, managed just two sacks over 19 career games in Baltimore.
He played only seven snaps in a 40-25 loss to Cleveland in Week 4. Williams had just two tackles over four games this season.
Chargers: Los Angeles promoted tight end Stephen Anderson to the active roster from the practice squad and placed tight end Sean Culkin on injured reserve.
Baltimore signed former Eagles linebacker L.J. Fort on Monday.
