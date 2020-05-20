Patriots give Chung two-year extension
The New England Patriots rewarded Patrick Chung’s consistency on Wednesday.
The veteran safety agreed to a two-year extension through 2023, NFL.com reported Wednesday.
Chung will receive an extra $1.6 million in 2020 to bring his total compensation to $5 million for the year. Chung’s compensation for 2021 remains the same as his previous deal at $2.4 million.
Chung, 32, strugged as a second-round pick of the Patriots and during his year spent in Philadelphia in 2013. Since Chung returned to New England in 2014, he’s flourished, enjoying three runs to Super Bowl victories in which he appeared in all but one regular-season game.
Meanwhile, the Patriots signed second-round draft pick Kyle Dugger, a defensive back and punt returner from Lenoir-Rhyne.
He was the last member of the team’s 2020 draft class who had been unsigned.
Dugger, 24, had 237 tackles, 10 interceptions and six forced fumbles in college while also returning 67 punts for a school-record 929 yards and six touchdowns. He received the Cliff Harris Award as the best defensive player in NCAA Division II.
League reinstates Smith conditionally
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith was conditionally reinstated by the NFL, sources told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday. Smith will be eligible to participate with the Cowboys starting next Tuesday.
Smith, the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, has been out of the league since 2015, placed on an indefinite suspension after repeated violations of the substance policy and personal-conduct policy.
But the Cowboys hope he’s able to resurrect his career with them.
The Cowboys hired Jim Tomsula to coach their defensive line this offseason. Tomsula coached Smith with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2015.
The Cowboys gave Smith a one-year deal worth as much as $4 million if he hit all his incentives. His contract was contingent on being reinstated.
Smith set an NFL record for most sacks during the first two years of a career with 33½ in 2011 and 2012. He had 42 sacks in his first 43 games.
Elsewhere
Chargers: Los Angeles re-signed offensive lineman Ryan Groy. Groy played in nine games for the Chargers last season after signing with the franchise in early October. His snaps were split equally between special teams and offense. The most playing time he had last season was Dec. 8 at Jacksonville when he had 15 snaps on the offensive line and two on special teams.
Groy will be going into his seventh season. He has played in 64 games with 17 starts.
Ratings: NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will finish as prime time’s most-viewed series for the ninth consecutive year when the 2019-20 television season wraps up on Wednesday night.
According to Nielsen, “Sunday Night Football” averaged 20.5 million viewers in 2019, which was a 5% increase over 2018. It also marked NBC’s best season since 2015.
The most-viewed game was on Sept. 29 when 24.37 million tuned in to see New Orleans beat Dallas. “Sunday Night Football” had eight of the 20 most-watched programs in the calendar year 2019. Ten games ended up having 20 million viewers or more.
