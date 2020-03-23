BOSTON — The New England Patriots said goodbye Monday to another longtime staple of their two-decade run of championships, releasing kicker and franchise leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski.
The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire 14-year career in New England.
Drafted in 2006, Gostkowski has long passed Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots’ leading scorer with 1,775 points. Only Tom Brady (41), Vinatieri (32) and Jerry Rice (29) have played in more playoff games. His 205 postseason points are second to the 238 by Vinatieri.
Gostkowski started the first four games of 2019 but struggled, missing a career-high four extra point attempts after not missing more than three in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons. He was placed on injured reserve in October and underwent season-ending hip surgery.
Gostkowski, 36, ends his Patriots tenure having made 87.4% (374 of 428) of his field goal attempts. Veteran Nick Folk ended last season as New England’s kicker, but is currently a free agent.
Dallas center Frederick ending career at 29
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick is retiring from the NFL at 29, the 2016 All-Pro saying he “could no longer perform at my highest level” after returning from a neurological disorder that sidelined him for a season.
A first-round pick seven years ago, Frederick missed all of 2018 after getting diagnosed with Guillian-Barre syndrome during training camp.
According to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Guillain-Barre causes the body to attack a network of nerves around the brain and spinal cord. Most people recover from even the most severe cases of the auto-immune disease, but some will continue to have some degree of weakness, according to the institute.
Frederick returned in 2019 and said after the season he was pleased with the way he played. But though he made his fifth Pro Bowl, Frederick said he didn’t think he was the same player from before the illness. “Each day, I faced a struggle.” Frederick said.
Jets, LB Burgess reach one-year deal
NEW YORK — The New York Jets and linebacker James Burgess agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
Burgess started the final 10 games of last season at inside linebacker for the Jets after injuries decimated the position.
The 26-year-old linebacker is a favorite of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who also coached him in Cleveland. Burgess finished second on the team to Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams in tackles with 90.
Elsewhere
Falcons: A source familiar with the deals said Atlanta reached terms with wideout Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray.
The Falcons also have re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.
Treadwell is expected to compete for a spot behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley on Atlanta’s depth chart.
McCray, 27, started in four of 15 games with Cleveland in 2019. He could compete with James Carpenter and Jamon Brown at left guard.
Panthers: Carolina agreed to terms on contracts with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead. A source said Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal.
Both Walker and Whitehead played college football at Temple under new Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
Cardinals: Arizona agreed to terms on one-year contracts for safety Chris Banjo and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. Banjo played in 13 games last season for Arizona and was a valuable contributor on special teams. Bullard played in nine games in 2019 and started six.
