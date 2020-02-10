OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens on Monday agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Chuck Clark, a former Virginia Tech standout who had a career-high 12 starts in 2019 and led the team with 68 tackles.
“Chuck is a great story about hard work, patience, preparation and passion,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “He waited for his chance and seized the opportunity.”
Clark, 24, was set to enter the final season of his rookie contract in 2020. Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft out of Tech, he spent his first two NFL seasons playing on special teams and serving as backup on defense before enjoying a breakthrough year for a Ravens team that won the AFC North with a 14-2 record.
After becoming a fixture in the starting lineup, Clark took over the defensive communication helmet and played a key role in leading the unit.
Clark had 43 unassisted tackles, an interception, two forced fumbles and a sack in 2019.
Garrett meets with Goodell, seeks return
CLEVELAND — Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a source familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press.
Garrett, who was banned indefinitely for ripping off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s helmet and hitting him over the head with it during the closing seconds of a Nov. 15 game, discussed his situation with Goodell and other league officials in New York, the source said.
There is no timetable for Garrett’s return. However, he has expressed remorse for his conduct, and his meeting with Goodell was a necessary step to get back on the field in 2020.
Garrett’s suspension ended the 24-year-old’s season and was a major blow for the Browns. They went 2-4 in the final six games without their sacks leader and finished 6-10.
Tagovailoa’s hip scan ‘positive as possible’
Tua Tagovailoa, the standout Alabama quarterback whom the Miami Dolphins will evaluate further later this month, received some encouraging news in his road to recovery from a severe hip injury two months before the 2020 NFL draft.
NFL Network reported Monday, citing sources, that Tagovailoa’s three-month CT scan on his hip “was as positive as possible.” His hip fracture has healed, and his range of motion is good, according to the report.
“It’ll likely be another month before he’s cleared for football activities,” the report also said.
The hip was dislocated and had a posterior wall fracture in mid-November.
The injury update bodes well for Tagovailoa, who hopes to perform a pro day workout for NFL teams in either late March or early April before the draft, which begins on April 23 in Las Vegas.
Elsewhere
Vikings: Minnesota hired longtime NFL coach Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant on an already experienced staff.
Capers, 69, will start his 33rd season as a coach in the league, after serving last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. Capers was an NFL head coach for eight seasons, with Carolina (1995-98) and Houston (2002-05). He was a defensive coordinator for four teams, totaling 16 seasons, with Pittsburgh (1992-94), Jacksonville (1999-2000), Miami (2006-07) and Green Bay (2009-17). Capers will help co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers), both of whom also coach a position group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.