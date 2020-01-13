Redskins elevate Smith in front office
ASHBURN — The Washington Redskins continued their organizational overhaul Monday by promoting Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel.
The son of former NFL general manager A.J. Smith spent the past three seasons in charge of college scouting and the draft. In his new role, Smith will oversee college and pro personnel decisions.
Smith’s elevation comes amid a tumultuous few weeks for Washington, which fired president Bruce Allen, hired Ron Rivera as coach and made several other changes. Moving Smith into a bigger role gives him even more control over the direction of the franchise that hasn’t won the Super Bowl since the 1992 season.
DeFilippo loses job with Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after one season.
Coach Doug Marrone made the decision Monday, the day his assistants returned from a brief break following the regular-season finale.
It’s the second time in 13 months that DeFilippo has been let go. Minnesota fired him in December 2018 after less than one season on the job. He landed in Jacksonville and was reunited with quarterback Nick Foles. “Flip” was Foles’ quarterback coach in Philadelphia in 2017, the season when the Eagles won the Super Bowl. Foles was the MVP of the title game.
The Jaguars (6-10) ranked 20th in the league in total offense and 26th in scoring.
Lions put Undlin
in charge of defense
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions hired Cory Undlin to replace Paul Pasqualoni as defensive coordinator.
Matt Patricia added the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach to his staff on Monday. Patricia and Undlin started their NFL careers together with New England in 2004.
The Lions announced earlier this month Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut.
Undlin’s task is to turn around a defense that ranked No. 31 in the NFL for a team with three wins in 2019. He was Philadelphia’s defensive backs coach for five seasons after having the same job for two years during a three-season stretch with the Denver Broncos.
Manning is given
Bart Starr Award
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning won the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award.
The award is given to an NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. The league’s players decided the winner from 10 finalists.
A two-time Super Bowl MVP, Manning recently finished his 16th and possibly last season with the Giants. His contract has expired and he has not said whether he either wants to play another season or will retire.
Manning has worked with many organizations off the field. He and his family built “The Eli Manning Children’s Clinics” at the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson, Miss. In addition, he supports numerous charities including Tackle Kids Cancer Initiative, Hackensack University Medical Center, Children’s of Mississippi Capital Campaign, March of Dimes, New York March for Babies, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, American Red Cross, Scholastic’s Classroom Care Program and the PeyBack Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.