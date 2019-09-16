FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown‘s availability is again in limbo this week with the NFL preparing to meet with the former trainer that has filed a civil lawsuit accusing the star receiver of rape and sexual assault.
On Monday, the NFL declined to comment on the allegations against Brown or when it would speak with his accuser. But the league told the Patriots last week that it was opening an investigation into the matter.
Brown has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.
Sports Illustrated also published a story Monday afternoon in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.
In a statement issued Monday via Twitter, Heitner said Brown also denies the allegation made in the SI article.
“Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual-misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities,” the statement said.
Brown has not spoken publicly since the lawsuit was filed and he did not address reporters leading up to the game against the Dolphins. He also was not made available following the Miami game and was not present in the locker room during a player availability on Monday.
In the lawsuit filed by Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor last week in Florida , she alleges Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions. According to the lawsuit, Taylor said she was sexually assaulted by Brown on separate training trips to Pittsburgh and Florida that same month in 2017. It also alleges he raped her in 2018. The suit includes what it says are text messages from Brown bragging about the second assault.
Though the allegations made by Taylor against Brown made him subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, he played and scored a touchdown on Sunday during the Patriots’ 43-0 win at Miami. Two sources told The Associated Press that Brown was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list last week and was eligible to play because no criminal charges had been filed against him and because the NFL hadn’t fully developed its investigation.
Shurmur won’t commit to Manning starting
EASY RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Coach Pat Shurmur has refused to say whether two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will continue to start at quarterback for the winless New York Giants.
Shurmur said his coaching staff will be discussing all areas after the Giants fell to 0-2, losing their home opener 28-14 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Now in his second season as coach, Shurmur said Manning has been the starter but he does not want to discuss whether he is thinking about making the change to Daniel Jones.
Jones was taken sixth overall in the NFL draft and played well in the preseason. He also is a lot more mobile than Manning and offers that option to the offense.
Manning is 56 of 89 for 556 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His quarterback rating is 78.7. On third down, New York is 5 for 23 in conversions.
Meanwhile, the Giants claimed tight end Kaden Smith on waivers and released running back Paul Perkins.
Chargers’ Phillips
has broken forearm
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Adrian Phillips will be out for an extended period, dealing another blow to the Los Angeles Chargers’ secondary.
The strong safety broke his right forearm while trying to tackle Detroit running back Kerryon Johnson during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 13-10 loss. Phillips moved into the starting spot after Derwin James had surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot midway through training camp.
Coach Anthony Lynn said it is likely Phillips will be placed on injured reserve to add another defensive back to the roster. Besides James, cornerback Trevor Williams is on IR due to a quad injury.
Phillips, who is in his sixth year, was an All-Pro selection last year for special teams after leading the league with 19 tackles.
Injury woes came
with Eagles’ loss
PHILADELPHIA — Missing three of their top five receivers, the Philadelphia Eagles were undermanned against the Atlanta Falcons.
Carson Wentz almost led them to victory, anyway.
Wentz overcame early struggles and a couple of poor throws, absorbed several hits and watched a perfectly thrown pass slip through Nelson Agholor‘s fingers instead of going for a go-ahead 60-yard TD with under 2 minutes left in a 24-20 loss Sunday night.
He connected with Agholor for 43 yards on fourth-and-14 later in the drive, but his last pass on fourth down to Zach Ertz was a half-yard short at the Falcons’ 9.
Now the Eagles (1-1) have to get ready for Detroit (1-0-1) with uncertainty surrounding their receiving corps.
DeSean Jackson played only 11 snaps before a groin injury sent him to the sideline, and Alshon Jeffery played only six before a calf injury took him out. Tight end Dallas Goedert didn’t play because of a calf injury.
That forced the Eagles to use rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and reserve Mack Hollins at the receiver spots along with Agholor, and tight end Ertz played every snap.
Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan suffered a foot injury that’s considered more serious than the injuries to Jeffery, Jackson and Goedert. The Eagles already lost defensive tackle Malik Jackson, a key signing in free agency, to a season-ending foot injury last week. Running back Corey Clement has a shoulder injury that forced him out of Sunday’s game.
Meanwhile, the Falcons waived Ra’Shede Hageman with an injury designation, ending the defensive tackle’s comeback attempt with the team.
The Falcons signed Hageman on April 19 , giving him a second chance after he was released in 2017 after he was charged with domestic violence.
Colts’ Reich not
giving up on Vinatieri
INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich still wants Adam Vinatieri to be his kicker.
For now, he is.
The NFL’s career scoring leader left the team complex Monday afternoon without speaking to reporters, though he promised a day earlier he would as speculation swirled that the 46-year-old might retire.
“In a strange way before the game started yesterday, I was kind of hoping it came down to a 60-yard field goal to win the game,” Reich said. “I’m hoping that that’s going to happen one of these games and he’s the guy — there’s nobody else I’d trust more than I would trust Adam Vinatieri.”
Given Vinatieri’s history, Reich has good reason to believe Vinatieri will solve an early-season slump that might go down as the worst of his 24-year career.
He’s missed five of eight kicks in the first two games including three extra points, matching his single-season career high.
Reich said Vinatieri would speak Tuesday and sounds as if he expects Vinatieri to be kicking Sunday against Atlanta in Indy’s home opener.
Reich also said linebacker Darius Leonard is in the concussion protocol after symptoms arose following the Colts’ win over Tennessee on Sunday.
Elsewhere
Jaguars: A source familiar with the situation said Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey requested a trade following his sideline argument with coach Doug Marrone.
Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta, confirmed to ESPN that he asked the Jags to trade the disgruntled defender.
Ramsey was upset that Marrone didn’t challenge DeAndre Hopkins‘ first-down catch late in the first quarter of a loss at Houston on Sunday. The Texans moved the chains and ended the drive with a field goal. Ramsey said something to Marrone as he walked off the field and appeared to put his hands on the coach as he made his way to the bench. Marrone responded by getting in Ramsey’s face and yelling.
Cowboys: Wide receiver Michael Gallup had arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus and will be sidelined two to four weeks.
Packers: Safety Raven Greene (James Madison) was put on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He could return in eight weeks.
Browns: Cleveland backup quarterback Drew Stanton was placed on injured reserve. Stanton injured his knee during practice last week. With Stanton out, Garrett Gilbert was Mayfield’s backup when the Browns played the New York Jets on Monday night. Gilbert has appeared in one NFL game since 2014.
Jets: New York promoted quarterback Luke Falk from the practice squad to serve as the backup to starter Trevor Siemian against Cleveland. The team also waived safety Bennett Jackson a few hours before the game.
Siemian started because Sam Darnold is out while recovering from mononucleosis. The second-year quarterback likely will be sidelined for several weeks.
