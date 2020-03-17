FILE — In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 file photo,Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Now that we know Philip Rivers won’t be leading the Chargers into SoFi Stadium in September, the muddied waters of NFL quarterbacking have been cleared a bit. Just a little bit. Not knowing where Rivers might be headed if anywhere in 2020 doesn’t simplify things at all. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)