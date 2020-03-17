INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers spent more than a decade picking apart the Indianapolis Colts and irritating their fans.
On Wednesday, he’ll become their new quarterback.
The longtime Chargers star agreed to a one-year contract with Indy on Tuesday, according to a source. The deal cannot be officially announced until Wednesday, the start of the league year.
General manager Chris Ballard has now filled two major offseason needs in two days — adding an eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the roster less than 24 hours after acquiring Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in a trade with San Francisco.
In Rivers, 38, the Colts are getting with a 16-year veteran coming off a season in which he had his fewest touchdown passes, 23, since 2007 and his most interceptions, 20, since 2016. It was one reason the Chargers decided not to bring back the franchise’s career passing leader.
In Indy, Rivers will be reunited with coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Reich was the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach in 2013 and the offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Sirianni spent five seasons in San Diego, two as quarterbacks coach.
Bills get star WR Diggs
in deal with Vikings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs is headed to the Buffalo Bills in a splashy trade intended to boost quarterback Josh Allen’s development.
Buffalo is set to acquire the big-play receiver and a seventh-round draft pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for four draft picks.
The Bills agreed to give up their first-round selection this year (22nd overall) and three other picks to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons.
The Vikings will also get Buffalo’s fifth- and sixth-round draft picks this year, and a fourth-round choice in next year’s draft.
Meanwhile, safety Jordan Poyer agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Bills. Poyer was entering the final year of a four-year contract, and his new deal runs through the end of the 2022 season.
Overall, Diggs has 365 catches for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns in 70 career games.
Dallas gives Cooper long-term contract
The Dallas Cowboys reached agreement on a long-term contract with receiver Amari Cooper. Now they’ll keep working to get a deal with Dak Prescott after putting the franchise tag on their star quarterback.
The Cowboys and their No. 1 receiver have agreed on a $100 million, five-year contract. Cooper was set to become an unrestricted free agent and was already free to talk to other teams because the Cowboys had to use the franchise tag on Prescott.
Dallas traded a first-round pick to get Cooper from Oakland midseason in 2018, and his addition did wonders for Prescott and the offense. But Cooper’s production tailed off in the second half of his first full season with the Cowboys as an underachieving team missed the playoffs.
Cooper, 25, has 5,097 yards receiving and 33 touchdowns in five seasons.
Dolphins make Jones highest-paid cornerback
MIAMI — Miami made Byron Jones the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, surpassing his new teammate, Xavien Howard. Jones agreed to a five-year contract worth more than $76.5 million.
The agreement surpasses the contract the Dolphins gave Howard last May when he signed the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback.
It’s uncertain whether Jones will replace or be paired with Howard, who has had at least one operation on each knee, most recently in December.
The Dolphins also reached an agreement with running back Jordan Howard on a two-year deal worth $10 million, hoping the four-year veteran can provide production and depth with Miami likely to be in the mix for one of the top running backs in the 2020 NFL draft next month.
Miami agreed to a one-year deal with former Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. Grugier-Hill played in a third of the defensive snaps for the Eagles during the past two seasons, while also being a special teams contributor.
Raiders add Witten
The Las Vegas Raiders added Hall of Fame-bound tight end Jason Witten, according to a team source.
They weren’t done raiding the Dallas Cowboys, adding Maliek Collins, a defensive tackle who started all 16 games and played under defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.
The two additions came hours after agreeing with Rams linebacker Cory Littleton and a day after adding Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Witten, didn’t play in 2018 after succeeding Jon Gruden as the analyst for Monday Night Football, came back last season and caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns. Going in to his 17th season, Witten, who turned 37 on May 6 has 1,215 receptions for 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns.
Elsewhere
Panthers: Carolina is finalizing a three-year deal with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to come to Carolina from New Orleans. The exact terms have not yet been agreed upon. The move shortly after the team announced that it was seeking a trade for quarterback Cam Newton, who has been with the team for the past nine years and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.
Bridgewater, 27, spent the past two seasons as the backup in New Orleans behind Drew Brees. During the 2018 season, he worked closely with current Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was an offensive assistant with the Saints at the time. The new Panthers quarterback is certainly familiar with the NFC South. During his time behind Brees, Bridgewater started six games going 5-1, including going 5-0 in 2019 when Brees was injured. His one loss as a starter was to Kyle Allen and the Panthers in Week 17 of the 2018 season.
Safety Tre Boston is staying with Carolina, agreeing to an $18 million, three-year contract. Boston started all 16 games last season for the Panthers. He had 59 tackles and three interceptions.
Carolina also signed Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a two-year, $12.5 million deal and Browns defensive back Juston Burris to a two-year, $8 million deal.
Lions: Detroit released linebacker Devon Kennard. He had seven sacks last season, matching a career and team high, and equaled a personal best with 58 tackles as a team captain.
Kennard has 23½ sacks in his career, which started in 2014 with the New York Giants as a fifth-round pick from Southern Cal. He started 15 games in each of his two seasons with the Lions and has 65 starts as a linebacker.
Browns: Cleveland will acquire fullback Andy Janovich in a trade from the Denver Broncos. Cleveland will send a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Broncos.
Jets: New York agreed to terms with former Denver center Connor McGovern on a three-year, $27 million deal. McGovern started 31 of 32 games the past two seasons for the Broncos.
The Jets also agreed to terms with guard Alex Lewis on a three-year contract. Lewis was acquired by New York from Baltimore last August and started 12 of 15 games.
Giants: New York added another former Green Bay linebacker. The team reached an agreement with Kyler Fackrell on a one-year contract. Fackrell spent the last four seasons in Green Bay, recording 17½ sacks as a backup used mostly in passing situations. During some of that time, he worked with Patrick Graham, who was hired as defensive coordinator by new coach Joe Judge. Fackrell had 10½ sacks in 2018.
The Giants agreed to terms with former Packers middle linebacker Blake Martinez on Monday.
Jaguars: Jacksonville agreed to terms with former Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard, giving its defense a potential starter. Jacksonville also reached a five-year, $53.75 million deal with free agent linebacker Joe Schobert, filling one of the team’s biggest needs. Schobert spent the past four years in Cleveland, where he led the team in tackles twice and made a Pro Bowl.
Chargers: Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga agreed to a contract with Los Angeles.
The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Bulaga spent the past 10 seasons with Green Bay. He will turn 31 on Saturday and upgrades an offensive line that struggled last season. He is likely to start at right tackle and will be reunited with James Campen, who was Bulaga’s line coach at Green Bay and was recently hired by Los Angeles. Bulaga’s signing isn’t the only offensive line makeover for the Chargers. Left tackle Russell Okung is being traded to Carolina for right guard Trai Turner.
Titans: Tennessee added a pass rusher, agreeing to terms with defensive end Vic Beasley. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft led the NFL with 15½ sacks in 2016 for the Falcons.
Atlanta declined to re-sign Beasley after he managed only 18 sacks combined over the past three seasons.
Eagles: Philadelphia released safety standout Malcolm Jenkins, who led their secondary for the last six years and helped them win the 2017 NFL title. Jenkins, 32, had one year left on his contract at $7.6 million.
Cardinals: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips agreed to sign with Arizona.
Phillips just finished a breakout season for Buffalos, where he played in 16 games, starting nine and finishing with a career-high 9½ sacks.
Bears: Chicago agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn, giving the Bears another elite pass rusher to line up opposite outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
