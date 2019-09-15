Two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks were knocked out of their respective games on Sunday.
Ben Roethlisberger left Pittsburgh’s 28-26 loss to Seattle with an unspecified right elbow injury late in the first half.
Roethlisberger, 37, grimaced after throwing a pair of passes on a drive late in the second quarter. Though he was under duress several times during the first half, he didn’t appear to be touched on the plays that left him clutching the elbow.
Tight end Vance McDonald said the starting offense was told Roethlisberger was hurt just before heading out for the second half.
Also in the game, inside linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring), running back James Conner (knee) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (plantar fasciitis) all left with injuries.
The Saints’ Drew Brees was forced out of his NFC title game rematch against the Rams late in the first quarter.
His throwing hand collided with Aaron Donald‘s outstretched hand while he threw an incompletion on the Saints’ second drive, and the NFL’s career leader in yards passing spent the afternoon on the Coliseum sideline with his thumb heavily wrapped.
Along with Brees, the Saints lost left guard Andrus Peat to an ankle injury in the second half. Linebacker A.J. Klein also went to the locker room in the second half, too.
The Rams lost two offensive starters: right guard Austin Blythe injured his ankle in the first half, and tight end Tyler Higbee had a chest injury early in the second half.
Patriots-Dolphins: The Patriots are off to a dominating 2-0 start after having outscored the Steelers and Dolphins by a combined 76-3. However, their battered offensive line was dealt another blow when left tackle Isaiah Wynn left in the first half with a foot injury. Marshall Newhouse replaced him. The Patriots also are without center David Andrews because of blood clots and right tackle Marcus Cannon missed the game with a shoulder injury.
49ers-Bengals: San Francisco left tackle Joe Staley broke the fibula in his left leg in the third quarter of his team’s 41-17 rout of Cincinnati. The 49ers think he could return in less than eight weeks.
Bengals backup offensive lineman Andre Smith went out with a groin injury in the second quarter. Rookie left guard Michael Jordan suffered a knee injury and was carted off in the second half. Bengals coach Zac Taylor had no updated information about his condition. Defensive end Carl Lawson hurt his right hamstring in the second half.
Chiefs-Raiders: Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher left on the opening drive against Oakland after reinjuring his groin that he hurt in practice Friday. Raiders returner Dwayne Harris injured his left ankle covering a punt in the second quarter and didn’t return.
Giants: New York wide receiver Cody Latimer left the game against Buffalo early in the fourth quarter with a concussion.
Packers: Green Bay safety Raven Greene was carted off the field with an ankle injury following the first play of the second half against Minnesota. He did not return.
Chargers: Safety Adrian Phillips left early in the fourth quarter against Detroit with a forearm injury.
Colts: Cornerback Pierre Desir hurt a knee in the third quarter at the end of a 25-yard catch by Titans receiver Corey Davis. He did not return.
Ravens: Safety Brynden Trawick hurt his left arm while on the punt return team against Arizona.
Saints give Payton deal through 2024
The New Orleans Saints signed coach Sean Payton to an extension running through the 2024 season.
The club did not disclose financial details.
Payton had been earning about $9 million per year in a contract that was due to expire after the 2020 season.
Payton is the most successful coach in franchise history, having won the club’s only Super Bowl in the 2009 season and coached New Orleans to a total of seven playoff appearances and three NFC title games.
League to meet with Brown’s accuser
The NFL plans to meet Monday with a woman who says she was raped by New England wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Britney Taylor accused Brown of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations by his former trainer.
Taylor has said he will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies.
Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship.” He said his client plans to countersue.
Brown suited up wearing No. 17 after he wasn’t placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. No criminal charges have been filed and the NFL hasn’t fully developed its investigation, so Brown was able to play for the Patriots, who acquired him after him requested and got his release from Oakland.
