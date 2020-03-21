NEW ORLEANS — Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season when the team reached the Super Bowl and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. He started all three of San Francisco’s postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards.
His contract is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million.
The Saints struggled last season to find consistent production from a receiver other than All-Pro Michael Thomas, who caught an NFL-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.
Sanders entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. He helped Peyton Manning and the 2015 Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl. He was named to the Pro Bowl with Denver in the 2014 and 2016 seasons. The Broncos traded Sanders to San Francisco before last season.
He joins New Orleans with 601 career catches for 7,893 yards and 42 touchdowns.
Raiders make deals with Agholor and Kush
The Las Vegas Raiders went on the offensive in the second wave of free agency, agreeing to terms with wide receiver Nelson Agholor and guard Erik Kush, according to a team source.
This comes after opening free agency with seven signings, five on defense, as the Raiders remain one of the NFL’s busiest teams in terms of upgrading their roster heading in to the NFL draft April 23-25.
Agholor, a former first-round pick out of USC, caught 224 passes for 2,515 yards in five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and had 39 catches for 363 yards and a career-low 9.3 yards per catch in 11 games last season. Terms were unavailable, but ESPN reported the contract was for one season.
Kush, who turns 31 in September, is a well-traveled guard who played in all 16 games last year for the Cleveland Browns with seven starts.
Elsewhere
Cardinals: Running back Kenyan Drake‘s agency said he will sign his one-year, $8.5 million tender to stay with Arizona.
The Cardinals placed the transition tag on Drake earlier this week, which meant the player could negotiate a deal elsewhere but Arizona had the right to match the offer. Drake’s agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced on Saturday that he would sign.
Drake, 26, came to the Cardinals in a midseason trade from the Miami Dolphins. He was productive in eight games, running for 643 yards and eight touchdowns, including a four-touchdown game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. He also caught 28 passes for 171 yards.
Panthers: Carolina signed free agent wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to a one-year contract and safety Juston Burris to a two-year deal.
Cooper was an All-Pro returner for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 with 932 yards and a touchdown on 34 kickoff returns to lead the NFL with an average of 27.4 yards per return. He also racked up 399 yards on 32 punt returns.
Cooper, 25, is still developing as a wideout. He had a career-high 25 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season with Arizona. He also returned 25 kickoffs for 561 yards (22.4 yards per return) and 17 punts for 129 yards.
Burris, 26, has played in 52 career games with 11 starts, totaling 58 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack in four seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Last season, he had a career-high 30 tackles for Cleveland and two interceptions.
Jets: New York released cornerback Darryl Roberts after four seasons with the team as a sometime starter and valuable backup.
The Jets also agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews and former Rams safety Marqui Christian.
Eagles: Philadelphia signed free-agent linebacker Jatavis Brown to a one-year contract.
Brown, 26, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers. He started in 23 of 56 games played over that span but only one last season as he was used less on defense. In his first three seasons, Brown registered 255 tackles, 4½ sacks and 14 tackles for losses
He played primarily on special teams last season.
Colts: Indianapolis released cornerback Pierre Desir, a starting-lineup mainstay for the past two seasons, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.
Bears: Chicago reached a one-year deal with former Pittsburgh cornerback Artie Burns, a first-round pick in 2016 who fell out of favor with the Steelers over the past two years.
Chiefs: Kansas City agreed to terms with offensive lineman Mike Remmers, a starter for the New York Giants at right tackle last season.
Bucs: Tampa Bay signed linebacker Kevin Minter, a seven-year veteran who played the past two seasons with the Bucs.
Broncos: Denver and former Steelers and Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett agreed to a two-year contract. Vannett had 17 catches in 16 games last season with Pittsburgh after he was traded by Seattle.
