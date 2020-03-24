RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks made a significant addition to their wide receiver group by agreeing to a one-year contract Tuesday with Phillip Dorsett, according to two sources with knowledge of the deal.
Dorsett provides depth and additional speed on the outside for quarterback Russell Wilson (Collegiate). He’ll be part of a group of wide receivers that won’t lack quickness. Dorsett is likely to compete with David Moore, Malik Turner and John Ursua for the No. 3 role in Seattle’s offense. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are expected to be the starters.
Dorsett, 27, was a first-round pick of Indianapolis in 2015. But he lasted just two seasons with the Colts before being traded to New England as part of the deal that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Indianapolis.
He spent the past three seasons in New England, where his playing time and production increased each season.
Panthers drop QB Newton, add wide receiver Anderson
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina, as the Panthers released the 30-year-old quarterback after nine seasons.
The move became a formality after the Panthers made it clear last week they were moving on from Newton by giving him permission to seek a trade and then agreeing to a three-year, $63 million contract with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater about 90 minutes later.
Newton now becomes a free agent and can sign with another NFL team immediately.
The move frees up $19.1 million in salary cap space for the Panthers.
The Panthers also agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson on a two-year contract worth $20 million.
Anderson, 26, becomes the fourth former Temple player to rejoin coach Matt Rhule in Carolina. Rhule was the Owls’ coach from 2013 to 2016.
49ers pick up Benjamin
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year deal with free agent receiver Travis Benjamin.
Benjamin, 30, provides depth at receiver after Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency. San Francisco has Deebo Samuel set at one spot, Kendrick Bourne returning and Trent Taylor and Jalen Hurd coming off injuries. The Niners also could use one of their two first-round picks for a receiver.
Benjamin entered the league as a fourth-round pick by Cleveland in 2012 and was on the Browns in 2014 when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was the team’s offensive coordinator.
Benjamin played only five games last year for the Chargers because of a quadriceps injury.
Elsewhere
Jets: New York quickly responded to losing Robby Anderson by finding a speedy replacement in Breshad Perriman. Perriman agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. The 26-year-old wide receiver had his best season in the NFL last year, setting career highs with 36 catches, 645 yards receiving and six touchdowns for Tampa Bay.
Packers: Green Bay has re-signed veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis as he gets ready for his 15th NFL season and third with the Packers.
Lewis, 35, caught 15 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown last season. He started each of the Packers’ two playoff games.
Ravens: Cornerback Jimmy Smith has signed a one-year contract with Baltimore, which kept its secondary intact by extending his stay with the Ravens to a decade.
Smith was an unrestricted free agent after a season in which he hurt his knee in the opener and missed the next six games. But Smith has been a starter since his rookie season with the Ravens in 2011 and played a key role in Baltimore’s victory over San Francisco in the 2012 Super Bowl.
Smith, 31, returns to a strong secondary that features 2019 Pro Bowl standouts Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Earl Thomas.
Jaguars: Often-injured tight end Tyler Eifert and Jacksonville agreed to a two-year contract in free agency. Eifert played in 16 games last year for the first time in his seven NFL seasons, all with Cincinnati. He caught 43 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns. He has 185 receptions for 2,152 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Journeyman cornerback Rashaan Melvin and Jacksonville agreed to a one-year contract worth $2.25 million.
Chargers: Los Angeles agreed to a one-year contract with free agent linebacker Nick Vigil. Vigil has spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the third round in 2016. He started every game last year and was second on the team in tackles with 111.
Lions: Detroit agreed to terms with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (Virginia) to add depth.
Aboushi started two games and was a backup in five other games last season in Detroit.
Titans: Tight end MyCole Pruitt agreed on a one-year contract to re-sign with Tennessee. Pruitt had six catches for 90 yards and one touchdown n 2019.
Saints: New Orleans agreed to free agent contracts with defensive end Noah Spence and XFL interception leader Deatrick Nichols.
Spence returns to the Saints after first joining New Orleans for the final three regular-season games of 2019 and one playoff game.
Bills: Receiver Isaiah McKenzie reached an agreement to re-sign with Buffalo.
Nicknamed the “Human Joystick,” he had 27 catches for 254 yards receiving and a touchdown, and added 49 yards rushing on eight carries in 15 games last season.
Falcons: Atlanta agreed to a contract with free agent linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, who played in 15 games with Cincinnati in 2019.
Reynolds has played with five NFL teams in seven NFL seasons, including 2016-17 with the Falcons.
Chiefs: Kansas City agreed to a one-year contract with Jordan Ta’amu, the highest-rated quarterback during the abbreviated XFL season. He will compete with veteran Chad Henne for a backup job next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.