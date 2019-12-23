RENTON, Wash. — For a team headed to the playoffs already with 11 victories and still with a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks are in an unexpected desperation mode.
In the past 15 days, the Seahawks lost their top three running backs and their best offensive lineman to a variety of injuries. The foundation of what Seattle wants to be on offense — predicated by a successful run game — has been decimated. Running backs Chris Carson (hip), Rashaad Penny (knee) and C.J. Prosise (arm; Petersburg)are all done for the year. Carson and Prosise were injured in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. Penny suffered a torn ACL on his only play of the Week 14 loss to the Rams.
Seattle has just one healthy running back on its roster that’s been with the team all season in rookie sixth-rounder Travis Homer. And in another blow, left tackle Duane Brown, a former standout at Hermitage High and Virginia Tech, underwent minor knee surgery on Monday but won’t be back for a few weeks.
Seattle’s need is such that it appears Marshawn Lynch will be coming out of retirement to potentially play for the Seahawks this week in the NFC West championship matchup with San Francisco. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning that a reunion with Lynch could be happening if all checks out.
While the idea of adding Lynch grabs headlines and should provide a jolt to a locker room reeling because of injuries, the reality is no matter who runs the ball for Seattle might not matter if there isn’t blocking up front.
The loss of Brown is a major blow. It was highlighted when Chandler Jones overwhelmed Jamarco Jones, Brown’s replacement, on his way to four sacks on Sunday. At one point in Sunday’s loss, the Seahawks were without three of their starting linemen from the beginning of the season — center Justin Britt, left guard Mike Iupati and Brown — not to mention starting tight end Will Dissly.
Iupati may be in question for the matchup with San Francisco due to a stinger.
Eagles tight end Ertz has fractured rib
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is undergoing tests after suffering a fractured rib against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to an NFL source.
Ertz left for the locker room during the team’s 17-9 win over the Cowboys, but returned to the game. He had a wrap around his ribs when he came back to the sideline, but had it removed before going back into the game.
“He took a shot there in the first half,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said during his Monday news conference. “There is a rib that’s been affected. I am waiting on our doctors to do more tests and some other things.”
Ertz finished the game with four catches for 28 yards, playing 88% of the team’s offensive snaps.
Pederson added that Ronald Darby has a “more significant” injury. The 25-year-old cornerback left the game with a hip flexor injury. He was questionable with the injury last Sunday against Washington, but was able to play. He was limited in practice for most of last week, but was a full participant on Friday and started the Cowboys game.
Darby tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in 2018 and has struggled to remain healthy in his comeback season. He missed four weeks earlier this year after injuring his hamstring Week 3 against Detroit.
Both Darby and Jalen Mills, the Eagles’ starting outside cornerbacks, left Sunday’s game with injuries. Mills was able to return after rolling his ankle, but is “day to day.”
“Darby is the one that’s a little more significant,” Pederson said. “He’s probably going to miss some time. Darby’s [injury] is a little more serious.”
Elsewhere
Steelers: Quarterback Mason Rudolph is expected to miss multiple weeks after hurting his left shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.
Cardinals: An MRI showed Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a minor hamstring pull in Sunday’s victory over Seattle.
Murray left the game in the third quarter and was replaced by Brett Hundley. Murray was 11 of 18 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. He also ran for 40 yards on six carries.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury called Murray’s status “day to day” and said the quarterback was sore following the game.
Ravens: Quarterback Lamar Jackson will not be active for the Ravens’ regular-season finale Sunday against Pittsburgh, one of four standouts whom coach John Harbaugh said Monday would not play in Week 17.
With the Ravens having already secured home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas III and defensive tackle Brandon Williams will join Jackson as inactive players Sunday. Only 46 of a team’s 53 active players can be activated on game day.
Running back Mark Ingram II, who suffered a calf strain in Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, which secured a first-round bye, also will not play as he recovers from the injury.
Titans: Wide receivers Corey Davis and Kalif Raymond were placed in the concussion protocol, coach Mike Vrabel said.
49ers: Defensive lineman Anthony Zettel, a fourth-year journeyman, signed with San Francisco.
To make room, the 49ers waived Jeremiah Valoaga, who had a pass breakup in 19 snaps Saturday night in his most extensive action since getting summoned off the practice squad last month.
Zettel was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 17 after appearing in four games. He had 6½ sacks in 2017 with Detroit, a year after they drafted him in the sixth round out of Penn State. He played last season with Cleveland.
Bengals: Cincinnati placed wide receiver A.J. Green on injured reserve. Green has missed the entire season with an ankle injury.
