SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a stunning trade to begin NFL cutdown day Saturday, acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end/linebacker Jadeveon Clowney from Houston while sending a 2020 third-round pick and linebacker/defensive ends Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin to the Texans.
The deal was almost immediately hailed as a major win for the Seahawks, not only in upgrading their pass rush — one of the team’s biggest question marks — but in getting Clowney at little cost. Seattle could have two third-round draft picks in 2020 — its own, and a projected compensatory pick for losing Earl Thomas in free agency — while the Seahawks were perceived as likely to release Mingo, who was due to make $3.4 million in base salary in 2019. Martin, meanwhile, is projected as a backup/rotational player after being taken in the sixth round in 2018.
Clowney, 26, was the first pick in the 2014 NFL draft and has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons and will add a pass-rushing complement to Ziggy Ansah, whom the team signed as a free agent in the offseason. And pairing Clowney with Ansah will give a significant boost to a pass rush that had been regarded as one of the team’s biggest question marks due to the trade of Frank Clark to Kansas City last April as well as having to play the first six games of the 2019 regular season without tackle Jarran Reed, who was suspended in July for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
Clowney, also a superb run defender, has 18½ sacks the past two seasons. Ansah, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015, signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million in May. Ansah did not play in the preseason while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and then a groin injury suffered while conditioning early in camp. But he returned to practice last week, and Seattle coach Pete Carroll said the team expects him to be ready for the regular-season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 8.
Later, the Texans addressed a glaring need to upgrade their offensive line by acquiring left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins in a deal which also netted them receiver Kenny Stills. Miami will receive a package which includes draft picks in the trade.
Tunsil immediately improves a line that allowed Deshaun Watson to be sacked an NFL-leading 62 times last season. Tunsil, the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft, has started 44 games for the Dolphins in the past three seasons. The Texans signed veteran left tackle Matt Kalil in the offseason to protect Watson’s blind side, but Tunsil, 25, will be a much better option after Kalil has struggled with injuries for years.
Buffalo drops veteran running back McCoy
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It turned out that the Buffalo Bills didn’t agree with running back LeSean McCoy‘s assertion that he was still “The Guy” in their backfield.
General manager Brandon Beane cited the emergence of rookie Devin Singletary and McCoy accepting a diminished role as key factors in the team’s surprising decision to cut the 31-year-old player in establishing its 53-player roster Saturday.
McCoy has played 11 years in the league. His 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players. He is coming off his least productive season and proved to be the odd man out after Buffalo restocked the position this offseason.
Aside from selecting Singletary in the third round, Buffalo signed 36-year-old Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon. McCoy was initially considered safe after Beane twice said he was still considered the starter.
What changed was Singletary’s accelerated development and showing he could play a dual role as runner and receiver during training camp and the preseason.
Thomas suspended
for Chiefs’ opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas was suspended for the season opener for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, and the club made a pair of trades.
The Chiefs sent backup running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans for Martinas Rankin, who is expected to provide depth along the offensive line. They also sent defensive back Mark Fields to the Minnesota Vikings for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft.
Defensive back Morris Claiborne joined Thomas on the reserve-suspended list while he misses the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Defensive end Breeland Speaks and wide receiver Gehrig Dieter went on injured reserve, wide receiver Felton Davis and cornerback Michael Hunter were waived with an injury designation, and linebacker Darius Harris was placed on the nonfootball injury list.
Former Springer Dortch makes Jets’ roster
Greg Dortch, a Highland Springs and Wake Forest alumnus, has made the roster with the New York Jets.
The 2015 All-Metro player of the year, Dortch played two seasons at Wake Forest before leaving with two years of eligibility remaining.
In 2018, he was named second-team All-America by The Associated Press as an all-purpose player, recording a team-high 89 catches for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore.
He was Highland Springs’ most dynamic player in 2015, when the Springers won their first of four state titles. He chose Wake Forest over offers from Iowa State, Maryland and others.
He went undrafted in the spring and signed with the Jets.
Dortch (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) had a strong preseason with the Jets, excelling as a punt returner.
Titans trade Taylor
to Browns for pick
The Tennessee Titans traded wide receiver Taywan Taylor to the Cleveland Browns before the teams open the season against each other for a 2020 draft pick.
Taylor was their third-round draft pick at No. 72 overall out of Western Kentucky in 2017, and the 5-foot-11, 203-pound receiver has 53 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns in 29 games. But the speedy Taylor struggled with consistency and dropped balls.
The Titans signed veteran Adam Humphries and drafted A.J. Brown out of Mississippi in the second round.
Meanwhile, in another Browns development, undrafted rookie punter Jamie Gillan, nicknamed “The Scottish Hammer,” has beaten out veteran Britton Colquitt.
Gillan won the starting job with solid performances in the past two preseason games. Colquitt was a Pro Bowl alternate last season and has spent nine seasons in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl ring with Denver.
Colquitt played three years with the Browns, and last year set a team record with 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.
49ers’ McKinnon to miss second straight season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon will miss a second straight season after having complications in his recovery from a knee injury.
McKinnon was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
McKinnon was one of the team’s major acquisitions in free agency in 2018, signing a four-year, $30 million contract but he has yet to play a game for San Francisco because of injuries.
Giants cut Lauletta
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saving the New York Giants’ perfect preseason wasn’t enough to keep second-year quarterback Kyle Lauletta, a former Richmond star, on the roster.
The Giants reached the 53-man limit with three dozen moves that included waiving Lauletta, a fourth-round draft choice last season, waiving-injured former starting right tackle Chad Wheeler and placed running back Rod Smith and tight Scott Simonson on injured reserve.
If there was a surprise, it was keeping veteran quarterback Alex Tanney to play behind Eli Manning and Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick overall in the draft. Lauletta seemed to play better than Tanney, especially on Thursday night in rallying New York (4-0) from a 19-point deficit against New England with a last-second touchdown pass.
Elsewhere
Jaguars: Jacksonville is giving linebacker Myles Jack a four-year contract extension worth $57 million.
The extension includes $33 million guaranteed, including a $13 million signing bonus.
A second-round draft pick from UCLA in 2016, Jack was entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Falcons: Atlanta brought back back 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant after failing to find his successor during preseason.
The team agreed to terms with Bryant, who made 20 of 21 field goal attempts in 2018. Bryant holds the franchise record with 1,122 points since joining the Falcons in 2009. When injuries shortened his 2018 season, Giorgio Tavecchio emerged as the possible long-term replacement.
Bryant was released in a cost-cutting move after the season. He returned for a workout Friday. Tavecchio and Blair Walsh could not win the job in the preseason.
Eagles: Philadelphia waived its two top rushers from last season and a starting offensive lineman on its Super Bowl championship team.
Running backs Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood were let go along with offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.
Bengals: Cincinnati kept injured receiver A.J. Green on the active roster, hoping he can return from ankle surgery during the first half of the season.
Green hurt his left ankle during the first training camp practice. The Bengals chose not to put him on an injury list Saturday while making roster reductions, allowing him to return whenever he’s fully healed. Cincinnati put cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the PUP list, which will sideline him for at least six weeks. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in March.
Patriots: New England released backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. Hoyer’s release gives the job of backing up 20-year veteran Tom Brady to rookie Jarrett Stidham, the fourth-round draft pick out of Auburn.
Raiders: Oakland placed defensive tackle Justin Ellis on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury.
Vikings: Minnesota waived kicker/punter prospect Kaare Vedvik, just three weeks after they acquired him in a trade for a fifth-round draft pick.
Incumbents Dan Bailey and Matt Wile will stay as kicker and punter.
