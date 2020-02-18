SEATTLE — The Seahawks have made their first big addition of the offseason, reaching agreement with veteran free agent tight end Greg Olsen on a one-year deal. A source confirmed the agreement to the Seattle Times on Tuesday afternoon.
The contract is worth up to $7 million with $5.5 million guaranteed at signing, ESPN reported.
Olsen, 34, was released by Carolina last month and visited the Seahawks, Washington and Buffalo as he searched for a new NFL home. Both the Bills and Washington have coaches with whom he worked at Carolina, leading some to consider one of those two as the favorites.
But the chance to play for a contending team apparently helped tip the scales.
Because Olsen was released, he can sign with teams immediately. Players whose 2019 contracts run out and become unrestricted free agents can sign with new teams beginning March 18.
Olsen, who turns 35 next month, spent the last nine years with the Panthers before being released in a cost-cutting move by a Carolina team starting over under new coach Matt Rhule. Olsen had one year remaining on a deal that would have paid him $11.6 million in 2020.
Olsen played 14 games last season but missed two late-season contests because of a concussion, including Seattle’s win over the Panthers in Charlotte on Dec. 15.
He also played just a combined 16 games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of a foot injury.
Olsen was still effective when healthy last season with 52 receptions for 597 yards and two touchdowns, including six for 110 yards against Tampa Bay and eight for 98 against Green Bay. Olsen made the Pro Bowl three years straight from 2014-16.
Veteran QB Brees will make ‘another run’ with Saints
Drew Brees is slightly ahead of schedule.
The 41-year-old quarterback said Jan. 26 he’d “give it a month or so” before deciding on whether to retire or return to the New Orleans Saints for his 21st NFL season.
On Tuesday, 23 days later, Brees announced his decision via Instagram.
“Love you #WhoDatNation,” he wrote. “Let’s make another run at it!”
Brees holds numerous league passing records, including yards (77,416), touchdowns (547) and completions (6,867). He led New Orleans to its only Super Bowl win following the 2009 season and was named the MVP of that game.
He missed six games last season because of a thumb injury but still earned his 12th Pro Bowl selection. Brees is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month but has said he has no desire to play for any team but the Saints.
Both of Brees’ backups are also set to become free agents — Teddy Bridgewater will be unrestricted and Taysom Hill will be restricted.
Cardinals re-sign left tackle Humphries to three-year contract
Arizona’s offense showed plenty of potential during quarterback Kyler Murray‘s rookie season.
Now the Cardinals have made sure to keep the talented big man at left tackle who protects him.
The Cardinals said Tuesday that they’ve re-signed D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract that keeps him with the team through 2022. The 26-year-old started all 16 games at left tackle last season, anchoring an offensive line that exceeded expectations under first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury.
The team did not disclose contract terms. NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $45 million, including $29 million guaranteed.
The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Humphries has started 43 games for the Cardinals since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft out of Florida. He missed big chunks of the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of injuries, but bounced back with his best season and played all 16 games for the first time.
Allen, Koo sign Falcons extensions
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Punter Ryan Allen and kicker Younghoe Koo, who joined the Atlanta Falcons midway through the 2019 season, have signed one-year contract extensions.
Allen averaged 41.9 yards on 28 punts in the final eight games of the season. Allen has logged seven NFL seasons, including six with New England.
Koo was good on 23 of 26 field goal attempts and 15 of 16 extra point tries, also in the final eight games. He led the NFL with 84 points in that eight-game span.
Koo signed with Atlanta after the team released veteran Matt Bryant, the leading scorer in franchise history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.