SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will be without defensive lineman Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season after he was suspended by the NFL on Monday for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.
Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14.
The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.
Reed posted a statement on social media saying he strongly disagreed with the discipline imposed by the NFL.
“I apologize to those close to me including my family, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and fans of the team for putting myself in a position where I could be disciplined by the NFL,” Reed posted. “While I totally disagree with the decision of the NFL, I still must accept it and take responsibility for the situation.”
The suspension is a major blow for Seattle’s already questionable defensive line heading into the season. It also comes with Reed heading into the final year of his rookie contract and one of the major contract decisions the Seahawks will need to make. After linebacker Bobby Wagner, Reed is next in line among the significant contract situations facing Seattle.
The 26-year-old is coming off the best year of his career and was expected to be the leader of the defensive line after Seattle traded Frank Clark to Kansas City. Reed had 10½ sacks and 50 tackles last season, both career highs. The 10½ sacks were the third most among defensive tackles in the NFL last season.
Lions put Flowers, Longa on PUP list
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions placed defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Steve Longa on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
In March, Flowers signed a five-year contract that could be worth as much as $90 million. He reportedly had shoulder surgery this offseason.
The Lions signed Longa in February. He had a season-ending knee injury last year during the preseason.
Casey, Succop, Smith go on Tennessee’s PUP list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, tight end Jonnu Smith and kicker Ryan Succop on the PUP list.
The Titans also placed first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons on the nonfootball injury list. Simmons, a defensive tackle from Mississippi State, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February.
Casey, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, missed the Titans’ final game last season because of an injured left knee. Smith had 20 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last year before a knee problem caused him to go on injured reserve.
Elsewhere
Dolphins: Miami will pay defensive tackle Kendrick Norton his full salary for the 2019 season after his left arm was amputated following a July 4 car accident, ending his football career.
Norton, a former University of Miami standout, will receive his $495,000 salary while remaining a part of the Dolphins team this season, the South Florida Sun Sentinel confirmed on Monday.
Jets: New York signed former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin.The move adds depth to a spot at which the team will be a bit short-handed when the regular season begins. Second-year tight end Chris Herndon was suspended by the NFL for four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Falcons: Atlanta brought in former Maryland coach DJ Durkin to serve as a guest coach during training camp, drawing crutiny over the wisdom of taking on someone who was fired from his previous job after a player’s death.
This is the first coaching stint for Durkin since he was dismissed by the Terrapins last October. While Durkin will only be with the Falcons during training camp, coach Dan Quinn faced questions about his decision.
Quinn insists that he “did due diligence” to address any concerns about Durkin’s past and believes he can help the team improve defensively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.