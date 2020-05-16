ENGLEWOOD, Colo.— A Washington Redskins player is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, following his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning.
The Douglas County sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Cody Latimer, 27, after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colo.
“We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL league office,” a Washington Redskins team spokesman said. “We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”
Deputies said they found three individuals in the apartment at the Zenith Meridian Apartments, one with minor injuries unrelated to a gunshot.
Latimer was taken into custody and is also facing charges of second-degree assault, menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Latimer posted a $25,000 bond and was released later Saturday morning.
Latimer, a wide receiver, joined the Redskins in March after two years with the New York Giants and four years before that with the Denver Broncos.
Giants’ Baker turns himself in to police
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to police on Saturday at the Broward County Jail.
Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, said he has affidavits that will prove Baker’s innocence.
Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday, when arrest warrants were issued. Dunbar’s lawyer, Michael Greico, also said he has such affidavits.
Dunbar had not surrendered to police as of Saturday afternoon. On Friday, Greico said that “law enforcement and the state attorney’s office are both now aware that my client is innocent.”
Police in Miramar, Fla., issued arrest warrants for both men after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party.
Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.
Team facilities get
OK to open Tuesday
LOS ANGELES — The NFL has given clubs the green light to reopen their facilities as soon as Tuesday providing certain conditions are met during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams are cleared to reopen next week if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols developed by Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, and distributed to clubs last week.
In the first phase of reopening, clubs can have no more than 50% of staff in their facilities and cannot exceed 75 people. Members of the coaching staff are not permitted to return yet, nor are players, other than those undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.
Rams re-sign DE Fox, release DT Smart
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive end Morgan Fox and released defensive tackle Tanzel Smart.
The team didn’t disclose the terms of its new deal with Fox, who has been a depth contributor on the Rams’ defensive line since 2016.
Smart was the Rams’ sixth-round pick out of Tulane in 2017. He had seven tackles while playing in 13 games last season.
