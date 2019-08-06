The Washington Redskins will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of their games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason.
The telecasts on the regional cable network NBC Sports Washington will follow a formula established by the Redskins’ NBA neighbors, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards, however, offered the free-to-play contests during the regular season, while the Redskins will have them only during the four preseason games, when NBC Sports Washington has TV rights.
The network will continue to offer a traditional telecast on its main channel, while the gambling-focused telecast will air simultaneously on its secondary channel, NBC Sports Washington Plus. The Wizards offered the alternate telecast on eight games this season, and they saw increased ratings and fan engagement, said Damon Phillips, the network’s general manager.
Starting the interactive telecasts now allows the network to be ready when legal online or mobile sports betting becomes available in its viewing area, Phillips said. The network in theory could accept real-time wagers on proposition bets offered during the telecast if it partnered with a sportsbook.
“Down the road, there are a number of possibilities,” Phillips said. “Who knows where the different regulatory entities are going to end up on sports betting, and we just want to make sure we’re ready to be able to respond to it.”
For now, the games are free to play and the network will give away $1,000 in cash to one winner per quarter of each game.
The District of Columbia Council legalized sports betting in Washington this year, although the regulations have not been finalized and no sportsbooks have opened. Bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting in Virginia and Maryland, which would require voters in those states to approve it in a referendum.
Jessie Johnson, a Redskins spokeswoman, said the league was aware of the planned telecasts and raised no objection.
Bills cornerback Gaines out with groin injury
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback EJ Gaines is out indefinitely with a groin injury.
Coach Sean McDermott (William & Mary) on Tuesday didn’t reveal the severity of the injury, but said Gaines is expected to miss a number of weeks. Gaines missed one practice after being hurt Sunday.
He’s a fifth-year player who was competing for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.
Buffalo also shuffled its offensive line by placing LaAdrian Waddle on injured reserve, and signing Jarron Jones.
Waddle is out after tearing his right quadriceps in practice Sunday. Jones has yet to appear in an NFL game and is now on his seventh team since completing his college career at Notre Dame in 2016.
Enunwa and Willliams are among injured Jets
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver wide receiver Quincy Enunwa injured his groin during practice Tuesday and was set to have tests. Coach Adam Gase did not seem overly concerned, but Enunwa’s status is uncertain for the preseason opener Thursday night against the New York Giants.
“He was trying to go back in practice,” Gase said. “I think we’re just making sure that he’s OK, so that’s what they have to do. I don’t want to make it more alarming than what it is.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams has missed two straight practices with a hip injury and seems unlikely to play. Gase said Williams was working on an anti-gravity treadmill during practice.
Safety Marcus Maye has sat out all of camp while on the physically-unable-to-perform list with a shoulder injury. Gase said Maye has a nerve issue in the shoulder and that is preventing him from getting onto the practice field.
Backup linebacker Harvey Langi has a knee injury that will sideline him for an uncertain amount of time.
Raiders wideout Brown reported to have cold feet
Oakland wide receiver Antonio Brown’s feet were thought to be blistered last week, but NBC Sports reported Tuesday they were affected by frostbite caused by using a cryotherapy machine without proper footwear.
The device is used to relieve muscle pain, sprains and swelling.
The All-Pro wideout entered training camp on the nonfootball injury list and this week is listed as day to day on the injury report.
Elsewhere
Falcons: Atlanta placed former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert on injured reserve with a toe injury he suffered last Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game against Denver.
49ers: After a torn ACL forced him to miss his first season in the NFL, running back Jerick McKinnon was activated from the PUP list. McKinnon will return to a backfield in which he will compete for carries with Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.
Eagles: Veteran defensive end Kasim Edebali signed with Philadelphia, which placed defensive end Joe Ostman (knee) on injured reserve.
Suspension: Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne was suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance policy.
Claiborne, who is a free agent, is appealing the suspension, according to the NFL Network.
